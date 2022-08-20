Time Out says

The first new play in an age from Peter Morgan – best known for ‘The Crown’ and ‘Frost/Nixon’ – feels remarkably timely, given the horrifying events in Ukraine this year. It also looks like a strong contender for the Almeida’s next West End transfer hit, should it prove to be any good. Tom Hollander stars as billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky in this drama about the rise of Russia’s oligarchs, which follows Berezovsky from the rampant kleptocracy of post-USSR ‘90s Russia, on through his relationship with Vladimir Putin that began close and ended in estrangement and likely assassination. Almeida boss Rupert Goold directs a cast that also includes Will Keen, Yolanda Kettle and Luke Thallon.