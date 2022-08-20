London
Patriots

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Almeida Theatre, Islington
Tom Hollander, 2022
Photo by Almeida Theatre
Time Out says

Tom Hollander stars as Boris Berezovsky in Peter Morgan’s timely drama about Russia’s oligarchs

The first new play in an age from Peter Morgan – best known for ‘The Crown’ and ‘Frost/Nixon’ – feels remarkably timely, given the horrifying events in Ukraine this year. It also looks like a strong contender for the Almeida’s next West End transfer hit, should it prove to be any good. Tom Hollander stars as billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky in this drama about the rise of Russia’s oligarchs, which follows Berezovsky from the rampant kleptocracy of post-USSR ‘90s Russia, on through his relationship with Vladimir Putin that began close and ended in estrangement and likely assassination. Almeida boss Rupert Goold directs a cast that also includes Will Keen, Yolanda Kettle and Luke Thallon.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Almeida Theatre
Almeida St
Islington
London
N1 1TA
Contact:
www.almeida.co.uk
020 7359 4404
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Highbury & Islington; Rail: Essex Road; Tube: Angel
Price:
£10-£55
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 10am-7.30pm

Dates and times

