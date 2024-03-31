Time Out says

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker will make her West End debut next year opposite husband Matthew Broderick in a revival of Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy ‘Plaza Suite’. Having played a hit season on Broadway last year, John Benjamin Hickey’s production will be headed to the Savoy Theatre early in 2024, for a limited season. The comedy is set in the titular hotel suite, and sees Parker and Broderick playing a series of occupying couples, each with very distinct problems of their own.

While Broderick is best known these days as a heavyweight Broadway star - he made his West End debut in 2019 in ‘The Starry Messenger’ - Parker is, of course, best known for a certain TV show and a certain reboot of a certain TV show. But she’s actually got some serious Broadway chops, having made her debut there in 1976 in William Archibald’s ‘The Innocents’, directed by one Harold Pinter.

Clearly it’s a fairly light evening of entertainment that demonstrates the couple’s range without doing anything that flies drastically in the face of SJP’s fanbase. But enthusiastic Broadway reviews suggest it should be a properly entertaining night at the theatre regardless of your feelings on its stars.

Tickets will go on sale in September.