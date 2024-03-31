London
Plaza Suite

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Savoy Theatre, Strand
Plaza Suite, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2024
Photo: Joan Marcus
Time Out says

Sarah Jessica Parker and hubbie Matthew Broderick bring their smash Broadway comedy to the West End

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker will make her West End debut next year opposite husband Matthew Broderick in a revival of Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy ‘Plaza Suite’. Having played a hit season on Broadway last year, John Benjamin Hickey’s production will be headed to the Savoy Theatre early in 2024, for a limited season. The comedy is set in the titular hotel suite, and sees Parker and Broderick playing a series of occupying couples, each with very distinct problems of their own. 

While Broderick is best known these days as a heavyweight Broadway star - he made his West End debut in 2019 in ‘The Starry Messenger’ - Parker is, of course, best known for a certain TV show and a certain reboot of a certain TV show. But she’s actually got some serious Broadway chops, having made her debut there in 1976 in William Archibald’s ‘The Innocents’, directed by one Harold Pinter.

Clearly it’s a fairly light evening of entertainment that demonstrates the couple’s range without doing anything that flies drastically in the face of SJP’s fanbase. But enthusiastic Broadway reviews suggest it should be a properly entertaining night at the theatre regardless of your feelings on its stars.

Tickets will go on sale in September.

Details

Address:
Savoy Theatre
Savoy Court, Strand
London
WC2R 0ET
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
£tbc

Dates and times

Show more
