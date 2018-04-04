‘Pressure’ review

David Haig writes and stars in this surprisingly gripping drama about Second World War weathermen

Could you get any more British? Actor-playwright David Haig’s new play is a two-and-half hour worry about the weather.

Based on a true story from the D-Day landings, ‘Pressure’ stages a stand-off between two conflicted meteorologists: a relentlessly upbeat American – Col Irving P Krick (Philip Cairns, broad and jawed) – who forecasts high pressure moving in and a balmy summer’s day; and a bad-mannered, single-minded yet stoical Scot named Stagg – the ultimately heroic role, played by Haig – who predicts stormy weather that will destroy the Allied forces. General Eisenhower wants to go in anyway; will Stagg stick to his guns and save the day?

No prizes for guessing. But while ‘Pressure’ is a predictable yarn, John Dove’s production still makes weather forecasting thrilling, which is kind of impressive. Haig writes sparky, funny dialogue – Malcolm Sinclair as a twinkly yet formidable Eisenhower is particularly relishable – with plenty of jokes about the unpredictability of British weather, yet knows how to ramp up the pressure too. You hold your breath every time a giant chart is unveiled, invested in the petty rivalry of the two weathermen but also – of course, and as we’re told many times – because of the lives at stake.

Characters get their back-stories. Stagg panics as his pregnant wife goes into hospital early; it’s bad news as she’s suffering – yes, really – high blood pressure. Eisenhower’s own son died in childhood, and the men’s talk of the potential loss of ‘our boys’ over the channel slides neatly into more personal stories of loss.

Luckily, there’s a woman on hand to deal with the resultant trembling upper lips… Laura Rogers plays May Summersby, Eisenhower’s driver, secretary and lover. Brisk yet kindly, practical yet wise, and always making the men think it was all their own doing – at one point she literally pats Stagg and coos ‘aren’t you clever?’ – she also does 100 percent of the emotional labour, because obviously only a woman can recognise how important those pesky emotions can be… Rogers is good, but she could do with some side rather than the current total saintliness.

It’s already been announced that ‘Pressure’ is going into the West End, which makes sense. But while this is essentially a well-made, bankable play – jolly characters, plucky war spirit, strong narrative drive, good performances – it would also be an awful lot better with some substantial cuts. The first half is repetitive, and the second half, after a gripping opening and a cracking storm, flounders under the weight of trying to get terribly serious and emotional.