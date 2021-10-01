Taking a short break from screen ubiquity, Jodie Comer – ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Help’, ‘Free Guy’, loads more – finally finds time to sneak in her West End debut in 2022. Australian playwright Suzie Miller’s drama ‘Prima Facie’ is a monologue about a brilliant, competitive young working-class barrister whose upwards ascent is suddenly stalled when a colleague rapes her, an event that both mentally shatters her and sets her on a collision course with a hostile legal system. Justin Martin directs a play in which tickets will start on a pay-what-you-can basis for every show.