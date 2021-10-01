Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Prima Facie

Prima Facie

Theatre, Drama Harold Pinter Theatre , Leicester Square Friday April 15 2022 - Saturday June 18 2022
Jodie Comer, 2021
Photo by Prima Facie

Time Out says

Taking a short break from screen ubiquity, Jodie Comer – ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Help’, ‘Free Guy’, loads more – finally finds time to sneak in her West End debut in 2022. Australian playwright Suzie Miller’s drama ‘Prima Facie’ is a monologue about a brilliant, competitive young working-class barrister whose upwards ascent is suddenly stalled when a colleague rapes her, an event that both mentally shatters her and sets her on a collision course with a hostile legal system. Justin Martin directs a play in which tickets will start on a pay-what-you-can basis for every show.

Details
Event website: https://primafacieplay.com
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Harold Pinter Theatre
Address: 6
Panton Street
London
SW1Y 4DN
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus/Leicester Square
Price: Pay-what-you-can-£tbc

Dates And Times
