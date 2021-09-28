Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right PRIME_TIME

PRIME_TIME

Theatre, Experimental Barbican Centre , Barbican Wednesday October 27 2021 - Saturday November 6 2021
In Bed with My Brother, PRIME_TIME, Barbican, 2021
Photo by Barbican

Time Out says

Leftfield theatre agitators In Bed with My Brother return with a show taking aim at space-loving kerjillionaire Jeff Bezos

Faintly terrifying leftfield theatre troupe In Bed with My Brother made waves at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe with ‘Tricky Second Album’, their loud, angry, in-yer-face musing on The KLF’s famous burning-a-million-quid stunt. And the pandemic appears not to have killed their momentum as they return with a new show at the Barbican. ‘PRIME_TIME’ is a show about Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and why he must be stopped – but don’t go expecting any sort of earnest polemic, but rather anger, wit and anarchy, this time soundtracked by music from the late Scottish electronic musican Sophie.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Barbican Centre
Venue website: www.barbican.org.uk
Venue phone: 020-76388891
Address: Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
Transport: Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
Price: £18. Runs 1hr 10min

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers