Leftfield theatre agitators In Bed with My Brother return with a show taking aim at space-loving kerjillionaire Jeff Bezos

Faintly terrifying leftfield theatre troupe In Bed with My Brother made waves at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe with ‘Tricky Second Album’, their loud, angry, in-yer-face musing on The KLF’s famous burning-a-million-quid stunt. And the pandemic appears not to have killed their momentum as they return with a new show at the Barbican. ‘PRIME_TIME’ is a show about Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and why he must be stopped – but don’t go expecting any sort of earnest polemic, but rather anger, wit and anarchy, this time soundtracked by music from the late Scottish electronic musican Sophie.