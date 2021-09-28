PRIME_TIME
Leftfield theatre agitators In Bed with My Brother return with a show taking aim at space-loving kerjillionaire Jeff Bezos
Faintly terrifying leftfield theatre troupe In Bed with My Brother made waves at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe with ‘Tricky Second Album’, their loud, angry, in-yer-face musing on The KLF’s famous burning-a-million-quid stunt. And the pandemic appears not to have killed their momentum as they return with a new show at the Barbican. ‘PRIME_TIME’ is a show about Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and why he must be stopped – but don’t go expecting any sort of earnest polemic, but rather anger, wit and anarchy, this time soundtracked by music from the late Scottish electronic musican Sophie.
Details
|Venue name:
|Barbican Centre
|Venue website:
|www.barbican.org.uk
|Venue phone:
|020-76388891
|Address:
|
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
|Transport:
|Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
|Price:
|£18. Runs 1hr 10min
Dates And Times
