Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Rachel Bloom Live

Rachel Bloom Live

Theatre, Musicals London Palladium , Soho Sunday June 2 2019
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 2019
© Smallz & Raskind

The ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ plays songs from the smash show

With ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ having just wrapped up its fourth and final season, star Rachel Bloom is heading out on a literal victory lap to sing some of her favourite songs from the criticially acclaimed musical comedy show. Joined by her co-writer Adam Schlesinger, she’ll break out familiar tunes plus her own stand-up on this exclusive UK date.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 11 April

Posted:

Venue name: London Palladium
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue 020-70877747
Address: 8
Argyll Street
London
W1F 7TF
Transport: Tube: Oxford Circus
Price: £35-£55, £125 VIP meet and greet
Static map showing venue location
    • London Palladium £35-£55, £125 VIP meet and greet
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...