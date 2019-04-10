Rachel Bloom Live

The ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ plays songs from the smash show

With ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ having just wrapped up its fourth and final season, star Rachel Bloom is heading out on a literal victory lap to sing some of her favourite songs from the criticially acclaimed musical comedy show. Joined by her co-writer Adam Schlesinger, she’ll break out familiar tunes plus her own stand-up on this exclusive UK date.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 11 April