Rachel Bloom Live
The ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ plays songs from the smash show
With ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ having just wrapped up its fourth and final season, star Rachel Bloom is heading out on a literal victory lap to sing some of her favourite songs from the criticially acclaimed musical comedy show. Joined by her co-writer Adam Schlesinger, she’ll break out familiar tunes plus her own stand-up on this exclusive UK date.
Tickets go on sale Thursday 11 April
|Venue name:
|London Palladium
|Contact:
|Address:
|
8
Argyll Street
London
W1F 7TF
|Transport:
|Tube: Oxford Circus
|Price:
|£35-£55, £125 VIP meet and greet
