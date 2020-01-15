‘Rags the Musical’ review

Entertaining and surprisingly topical revival of this flop 1986 Broadway musical about a group of Jewish immigrants forging a new life in America

Unless you’re an extreme fan of musical theatre, it’s unlikely you’ve heard of ‘Rags The Musical’. But its list of creators runs like something of a supergroup: book by Joseph ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Stein, music by Charles ‘Annie’ Strauss and lyrics by Stephen ‘Wicked’ Schwartz. On its 1986 Broadway premiere, however, it flopped hard and closed after only four performances. This version, appearing at the Park Theatre, uses a heavily revised book by David Thompson.

Set in 1910, ‘Rags’ follows the fates of a set of Jewish immigrants who have left Eastern Europe and Russia for a new life in America. Rebecca Hershkowitz, a young widow with a small child, is taken in by the already-settled family of Bella, a woman she befriends on the boat to New York. Rebecca ends up staying with the group once her superior sewing skills make her a serious asset to the family business – and because they’re nice and don’t want to throw a single woman out onto the streets.

Bronagh Lagan’s production, which originally played at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, is entertaining and easily watchable. Snippets of klezmer and era-appropriate ragtime percolate through the score, and the songs come thick and fast. Carolyn Maitland, in particular, is excellent as Rebecca, with a voice as clear, sharp (and enjoyable) as a classic martini.

But as a whole it never quite escapes the fact the lyrics are just a bit nothing-y and generally unmemorable, or that the characters’ personal storylines remain underdrawn.

It does, however, achieve something else. This revival feels timely and then some. Firstly, in the anti-Semitism and anti-immigration abuse and rhetoric faced by the characters and their Italian neighbours. Secondly, as a reminder of what America, and its ‘Dream’, once represented to millions of people fleeing the worst moments of recent European history: a land of genuine freedom, equality and possibility and… yeah, end of sentence.