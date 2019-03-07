‘Richard II’ review
A quietly brilliant take on Shakespeare’s play, performed by an all women of colour company
Shakespeare’s history plays are heavy things. They’re the Irish stews of theatre, filled with chunks of banishments, lumps of plotting, blobs of battles, knobs of horse-related humour and… you get the idea. Adjoa Andoh and Lynette Linton’s co-production of Richard II, however, is the opposite.
The directorial duo take the story of a feeble king overseeing a divided England and comb through it, making the parts that matter to them shine out, and the rest gently fade away. At the same time, they add a layer of significance by having it performed by a company of women of colour – making this the first time a major UK theatre has ever (EVER) staged a Shakespeare play where this has been the case.
Andoh does double duty by also performing the title role. This is not an ego-driven decision: Andoh was basically born to play Richard. And it’s pretty apparent she’s massively enjoying doing so. As the capricious monarch, she segues from being ‘that guy’ (the man-spreading, laughing at his own jokes, copping-a-cheeky-feel guy) into a man-child incapable of trusting his own mind.
There are several other top-notch performances. Doña Croll does full justice to John of Gaunt’s famous ‘this scepter’d isle’ speech, making it a sad reflection and an even worse premonition. Sarah Niles is also brilliant as Bolingbroke, so confident in his chances of succeeding Richard he’s barely breaking sweat. But if there’s a standout, it’s Shobna Gulati as the Duke of York. She sweeps through proceedings like a scholarly grandmother who’s seen it all before and is disappointed (but not angry) at the ineptitude of everyone else.
Andoh and Linton’s ‘Richard II’ is, on the whole, a quiet version – sometimes a little too quiet – but that’s because it doesn’t need to shout; its ideas emerge elegantly by themselves. Performed beneath photographs of the cast’s relatives – women from countries throughout what was the British Empire – Shakespeare’s kings and dukes, with their obsessing over words like ‘England’ and ‘commonwealth’, look increasingly pathetic. This belief in our right to rule and conquer: where has it led us? Or, while we’re at it: where is it leading us?
|Venue name:
|Shakespeare's Globe
|Contact:
|Address:
|
21
New Globe Walk
Bankside
London
SE1 9DT
|Opening hours:
|Globe Exhibition and Tour daily 9am–5pm. Closed Dec 24 and 25. (Check in advance for dates when the tour is not available.)
|Transport:
|Tube: Blackfriars/Mansion House/London Bridge
|Price:
|£20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min
|Event website:
|http://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on-2018/richard-ii
-
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
-
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
-
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
-
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
-
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
-
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
-
- Shakespeare's Globe £20-£62, £10 standing. Runs 2hr 30min Book online
Average User Rating
4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:0
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
An enthusiastically applauded performance Sunday night. Adjoa Andoh is a mesmerizing Richard, sharp-tongued and petulant -- it's his play, all about the tragedy of his mishandling the kingdom (Bolingbrook, the usurper, remains something of a cipher). The multiethnic
together troupe forge a ceremonial universe of tribal ritual which functions well, without mapping onto contemporary politics in any obvious way. They make less of an issue of the all-female cast than I expected -- despite a bit of crowd-pleasing stage business with the Queen, I mostly experienced the play in a gender- and color-blind way, with the characters coming foremost (particular conviction in the roles of Mowbray and York). And the Playhouse is beautiful of course. Highly recommended.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...