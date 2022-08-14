Time Out says

The NT’s bringing the fun this summer with weekends of free outdoor performance

After two years off due to the pandemic, the National Theatre’s River Stage mini-festival returns to the South Bank for a month of outdoor live music, dance, performance, workshops and family fun. Weekend evenings will see a varied programme of entertainment take place in front of the theatre, with special take-over weekends from The Glory, HOME Manchester, Hackney Empire Young Producers, Hofesh Shechter and the National Theatre itself.

We’re a ways out from a full programme, but the takeover weekends will be

July 15-17: The Glory, featuring a drag queen contest, a party with DJs, drag life drawing, and a celebration of 50 years of Pride.

July 22-24: HOME Manchester – no programme yet but we’re promised ‘music, yoga, shows for families, drag and DJs’.

July 29-31: Hackney Empire Young Producers – ‘pure talent, pure energy and pure vibez’ in a weekend of new talent programmed by producers aged 14-21.

August 5-7: Hofesh Shechter – a weekend of dance (duh), including a look at the Hofesh Shechter Company’s latest work, ‘Contemporary Dance 2.0’.

August 12-14: National Theatre – programme tbc but expect ‘the very best in family theatre, dance, workshops, music, NT Live screenings and much more’.

See the National Theatre website for updates.