River Stage

  • Theatre, Outdoor theatres
  • National Theatre Square, South Bank
River Stage, National Theatre
Photo by National Theatre
Time Out says

The NT’s bringing the fun this summer with weekends of free outdoor performance

After two years off due to the pandemic, the National Theatre’s River Stage mini-festival returns to the South Bank for a month of outdoor live music, dance, performance, workshops and family fun. Weekend evenings will see a varied programme of entertainment take place in front of the theatre, with special take-over weekends from The Glory, HOME Manchester, Hackney Empire Young Producers, Hofesh Shechter and the National Theatre itself.

We’re a ways out from a full programme, but the takeover weekends will be

July 15-17: The Glory, featuring a drag queen contest, a party with DJs, drag life drawing, and a celebration of 50 years of Pride.

July 22-24: HOME Manchester – no programme yet but we’re promised ‘music, yoga, shows for families, drag and DJs’.

July 29-31: Hackney Empire Young Producers – ‘pure talent, pure energy and pure vibez’ in a weekend of new talent programmed by producers aged 14-21.

August 5-7: Hofesh Shechter – a weekend of dance (duh), including a look at the Hofesh Shechter Company’s latest work, ‘Contemporary Dance 2.0’.

August 12-14: National Theatre – programme tbc but expect ‘the very best in family theatre, dance, workshops, music, NT Live screenings and much more’.

See the National Theatre website for updates.

Details

Address:
National Theatre Square
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Contact:
www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
020 7452 3000
Transport:
Tube: Waterloo
Price:
free

Dates and times

