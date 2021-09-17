Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Roots

Theatre, Drama Wilton's Music Hall , Wapping Tuesday October 5 2021 - Saturday October 30 2021
Roots, 1927, Wilton’s Music Hall, 2021
The mighty 1927 finally return to London with new show ‘Roots’

Subversive semi-animated troupe 1927’s latest show ‘Roots’ premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2019 and has taken its time to come to the capital, for largely obvious reasons. Finally, though, ‘Roots’ is here: the company’s back-to-basics night of twisted folktales – which follows their extravaganzas ‘The Animals and Children Took to the Streets’ and ‘Golem’ – finally hits up London, in the gloriously apt surrounds of Wilton’s Music Hall, whose faded grandeur is a perfect match for 1927’s retro aesthetic.  

Venue name: Wilton's Music Hall
Venue website: wiltons.org.uk
Venue phone: 020 7702 2789
Address: 1-4 Graces Alley
off Ensign St
London
E1 8JB
Transport: Tube: Tower Hill/Aldgate East
Price: £12.50-£27, £10-£24.50. Runs 1hr

