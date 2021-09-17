The mighty 1927 finally return to London with new show ‘Roots’

Subversive semi-animated troupe 1927’s latest show ‘Roots’ premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2019 and has taken its time to come to the capital, for largely obvious reasons. Finally, though, ‘Roots’ is here: the company’s back-to-basics night of twisted folktales – which follows their extravaganzas ‘The Animals and Children Took to the Streets’ and ‘Golem’ – finally hits up London, in the gloriously apt surrounds of Wilton’s Music Hall, whose faded grandeur is a perfect match for 1927’s retro aesthetic.