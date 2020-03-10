‘Shoe Lady’ review
Katherine Parkinson stars as a woman whose life spirals out of control after when she loses a shoe in EV Crowe’s satire on middle-class precariousness
Sometimes the tiniest moments of body horror are the ones that jolt you the hardest. Midway through EV Crowe’s mesmerisingly odd new play ‘Shoe Lady’, Katherine Parkinson tries to shove her bleeding foot into a hot-pink stiletto. It looks agonising. And that raw foot is also the play’s most hard-working metaphor: standing in for the pain of returning to work after having a kid, for carrying on when that feels impossible, for waking up one day to find that what used to feel natural is suddenly painful and wrong.
Details
|Venue name:
|Royal Court Theatre
|Venue website:
|ticketing.timeout.com/venue/royal-court-theatre
|Venue phone:
|020 7565 5000
|Address:
|
50-51
Sloane Square
London
SW1W 8AS
|Transport:
|Tube: Sloane Sq
|Price:
|£12-£49. Runs 1hr 5min
