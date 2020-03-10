When Viv loses one of her shoes, she's got no way of replacing it, so she hobbles into the office with one foot vulnerably bare. She meets this calamity with a kind of clownish, Mary Poppins-esque brightness, cooing over each fresh indignity like it’s a child’s scraped knee. ‘I'm ready to work,’ she continually announces, despite mounting evidence to the contrary. She’s trapped in a world where objects are unreliable, out to get her. Director Vicky Featherstone and designer Chloe Lamford’s studiedly theatrical production is a fairground funhouse, tricked out with a bedroom window curtain that rises just beyond her reach, or a conveyor belt so fast that it makes her hobble like a newly shod foal. Viv's mostly mute husband Kenny and adorable child are just compliant cut-outs in her puppet-show of a life.

There’s a political edge somewhere in here, too. ‘Shoe Lady’ adds flesh to buzzwords like ‘hard-working families’ or the ‘squeezed middle’ or the ‘just-about-managing’. Viv and Kenny are constantly under threat of losing their jobs, constantly scraping at the bottom of their overdrafts. Crowe’s text is patterned with phrases gleaned from Tory rhetoric, lightly ironised. At one point Viv brightly declares that ‘It takes real fortitude to be in essence and spirit middle class in this town.’ She’s myopic, unable to see that some might have it harder. She’s horrified by the idea of sitting down with homeless woman Elaine, who’s also only half-shod. But apart from one brilliantly choreographed fight between Elaine and Viv, there’s a sense that real darkness is missing from this portrait of a self-absorbed, crumbling woman – a lack of willingness to move from polite irony to a more blistering satire.