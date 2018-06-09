‘Small Wonders’ review

A world of miniature wonders awaits in Punchdrunk's delightful new kids’ show

It’s always a joy to see a Punchdrunk kids’ show – because suddenly the immersive theatre legends are free from the weight of their own success, liberated from the pressure to make each new spectacle bigger than the last. Part of LIFT, ‘Small Wonders’ is a gem that’s designed for a young (ages five-to-11) audience who are unburdened by prior knowledge of the company.

We’re being hosted by the elderly Nanny Lacey in her cluttered flat, where we meet her with her daughter, Bella (each role is shared by two actors across the run). Though the old lady seems pretty spry, it becomes apparent (to adults, anyway) that there is some talk of moving her into sheltered accommodation.

The main focus, though, is the delightful miniatures scattered around the flat that depict various adventures and holidays present and past. Nanny states that she comes from a long line of miniaturists and is of the belief she was once able to enter the dioramas – something Bella seems sceptical about.

It is a lovely show, that gently touches on a lot of profound stuff. First and foremost it’s a celebration of the imaginative powers of its audience, at an age where they can genuinely believe in magical things, in a way that adults simply can’t. It’s also about the special relationships between the very old and the very young. And I think maybe there’s a bit of an allegory for dementia in there; the miniatures are the rooms of Nanny's memory, with a suggestion that perhaps she can be happy in them regardless of her present.

For a while, it seems like the entire piece might simply be set in Nanny's cluttered living room – and there would be no complaints about that from an audience not expecting any of Punchdrunk's trademark fantastical world building. But this is Punchdrunk, and eventually we do go Somewhere Else (it would be a spoiler to say where). The kids take it in their stride, but for accompanying adults it’s a reminder that there’s still magic out there, if you know where to look for it.