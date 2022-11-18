London
Southwark Playhouse Elephant

  • Theatre
  • Elephant & Castle
Southwark Playhouse opens its second venue, one of London’s largest fringe theatres

Southwark Playhouse Elephant is just a ten-minute walk away from the ‘original’ Southwark Playhouse, which is, confusingly, also in Elephant but is being renamed the Southwark Playhouse Borough. 

But whatever: after years of anticipation, Fringe powerhouse Southwark Playhouse finally launches a second branch in 2023. Run by the original theatre’s long-time, low-key artistic director Chris Smyrnios, Southwark Playhouse Elephant has a 310-seat main house – that’s half again as big as the original theatre’s main house – plus a second space reserved for the local community.  

A third Southwark Playhouse, Southwark Playhouse London Bridge, is due to open in 2025.

Details

Address:
Dante Place
80 Newington Butts
London
SE11 4FL
Contact:
southwarkplayhouse.co.uk
020 7407 0234
Transport:
tube: Elephant & Castle
