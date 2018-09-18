This troubled musical about suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst undoubtedly has potential

Early last week, Old Vic boss Matthew Warchus sent a very frank email to reviewers attending the already rescheduled press performance of ‘Sylvia’, Kate Prince’s new hip hop musical about the life of suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst.

He said he’d reclassified the entire run as a ‘work-in-progress’ – ie effectively previews – partly due to delays caused by cast illness, but largely down to the fact that what he’d programmed as a dance show from Prince’s ZooNation company had morphed into a full-blown musical, necessitating far more development time than was available.

It will apparently return ‘properly’ next year, but for now this is a review of this work-in-progress, albeit one Warchus has enough faith in to allow the press to see.

‘Sylvia’ is very flawed, and I’m not sure that all its flaws are surmountable, but it certainly has something. As a potted – albeit lengthy – history of the suffragette movement, it is frequently enthralling, and sometimes actively exhilarating. It moves forwards in mostly chronological order to trace the inexorable progress of the suffragettes and their leading lights, the Pankhurst family.

It has a tremendous feelgood factor, because it has a happy ending, and because it’s not afraid to get the ol’ endorphins pumping with its soulful cadre of suffragettes, who are more Peckham 2018 than Hampstead 1918.

And it’s no hagiography. The best turn by far comes from soul singer Beverly Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst: her formidable matriarch is the engine behind the women’s movement, but Knight and the book pull no punches in showing her to be an icy manipulator with a dim view of the working classes.

There are some things wrong with ‘Sylvia’ that would clearly be fixed with more time. It’s far too long (3hrs 15min), and has some fairly obvious light and sound issues. Considering that Prince is a choreographer, the first half is pretty static at the moment, though the second is livelier.

That all seems fixable, but there are more serious issues, the most obvious of which is: why Sylvia? Although the role was played script-in-hand by an understudy on the night I saw it, I think Maria Omakinwa did a pretty good job. But it’s never obvious why Sylvia was hit upon as the main character when she seems so much more sensible and less interesting than her scheming mum and her more morally ambiguous sister Christabel (Whitney White).