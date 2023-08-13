Time Out says

Well this is a deeply peculiar sounding show. ‘Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men’ is a ‘meta-musical’ from LA company For the Record that combines songs made famous – or made famous a second time – by the films of Quentin Tarantino, with a stage show that involves the recreations of key scenes from his films. There’s no suggestion that the auteur filmmaker is involved, but at the same time it seems hardly possible that he hasn’t at least turned a blind eye to the minefield of intellectual property issues that ‘Tarantino Live’ presumably throws up. Whatever the case, if you’re looking for a night of Quentin Tarantino-themed live entertainment it’s hard to realistically believe there could possibly be a superior alternative, though whether it’s actually any cop or not is TBC.