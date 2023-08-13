London
Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Riverside Studios, Hammersmith
Tarantino Live, Riverside Studios, 2023
Photo: Rony’s Photobooth
Time Out says

Outlandish-sounding night of Quentin Tarantino-themed entertainment

Well this is a deeply peculiar sounding show. ‘Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men’ is a ‘meta-musical’ from LA company For the Record that combines songs made famous – or made famous a second time – by the films of Quentin Tarantino, with a stage show that involves the recreations of key scenes from his films. There’s no suggestion that the auteur filmmaker is involved, but at the same time it seems hardly possible that he hasn’t at least turned a blind eye to the minefield of intellectual property issues that ‘Tarantino Live’ presumably throws up. Whatever the case, if you’re looking for a night of Quentin Tarantino-themed live entertainment it’s hard to realistically believe there could possibly be a superior alternative, though whether it’s actually any cop or not is TBC.

Details

Address:
Riverside Studios
Crisp Rd
London
W6 9RL
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Hammersmith
Price:
£28.95-£133.95. Runs 2h 20min

Dates and times

