Ten shows you have to see at Camden Fringe

The quirkiest and best new shows at London’s massive annual theatre festival
By Alice Saville

Each August, Camden Fringe is an unrivalled chance to see edgy, experimental and brand new theatre at bargain basement prices. It’s hosted by a gaggle of north London fringe theatres, several of which are above pubs, so you can sip a freshly-poured pint as you watch new plays about anything from sexy clowns to, err, sexy cyborgs. But with over 200 shows on 2018’s line-up, it’s hard to know where to start. Read on for our recommendations of some of the most exciting shows at Camden Fringe.

'All That Remains' at Camden Fringe
Theatre, Drama
All That Remains
It might not be making headlines, but war in Ukraine is still simmering on and London-based Ukrainian group Melodyi Theatr are here to tell you about it. After offbeat, giggle-worthy previous shows like 'Bloody East Europeans', their new show has a more sombre tone, using documentary theatre and music to explore this fierce ongoing conflict with Russia.

'Theatrical Turing Test' is on at Camden Fringe
© Ross Gamble
Theatre, Experimental
Theatrical Turing Test
Artificial intelligence is so smart that cyborgs can do anything from manning telephone lines to beating humans at chess. But do robots have a sense of humour? This new show from the Improverts is trying to find out by asking the audience to identify which performers are bona fide improvisers, and which ones are just reciting lines that are being delivered over headphones by an AI-powered chatbot. 

'The Passion According to Bibi' at Camden Fringe
© Vladi Kolev
Theatre, Drama
The Passion According to Bibi
This show from the awe-inspiringly costumed Petar Miloshevski is a dive into the future of sex: as seen through the baby blue eyes of BIBI, the 1N5TA-5EX robot. He'll use intense, violent physicality to explore ideas of love and connection in the digital age. 

'She's a Good Boy' at Camden Fringe
Theatre, Drama
She's a Good Boy
Drawing on their real-life experiences, Elise Heaven's solo show explores what it's like navigating the world when you sit on the blurry lines between genders. 'She's a Good Boy' is a look at non-binary identity that comes to Camden Fringe after playing Gloucester's Strike A Light Festival.

'Neon' at Camden Fringe
Theatre, Drama
NEON
Jude's girlfriend's new flatmate thinks he's the messiah, and soon she gets caught up in the birth of a strange religion. Patrick Swain's play, his follow-up to 'Michael', is an exploration of loneliness and transcendance that's inspired by the lyrics to a Simon & Garfunkel song.

'Clown Sex' at the Camden Fringe
Theatre, Comedy
Clown Sex
It's definitely not for pearl-clutching prudes or 'It'-scarred coulrophobes, but Natasha Sutton Williams' sexy clown show might well be worth a trip for everyone else. Three short plays take a look at the funny, messy, and dark sides of sex. 

'Love Lab' at Camden Fringe
Theatre, Drama
Love Lab
Professor Arthur Aron's famous '36 Questions' experiment drew up a blueprint that would make two total strangers fall in love. It's the inspiration behind 'Love Lab', a story of two people who end up on a surreal new dating show from d'Animate theatre. 

'Blue' at Camden Fringe
© www.jackparkerphotography.co.uk
Theatre, Drama
Blue
Female-led theatre company Sycorax are bringing two shows to Camden Fringe, kicking things of with 'Blue'. Written and performed by Kim Scopes, it's an eerie fairytale about overcoming mental illness that follows its heroine on a journey to outer space. 

'The Alternative Dairy Selection' at Camden Fringe
Nightlife, Cabaret and burlesque
The Alternative Dairy Selection
This queer dance night is an exploration of community from lacto-themed collective TobyLikesMILK. Performers including Haus of Anxiety and The Yonis will use voguing, drag, and more to summon up all the subversive cool of queer nightlife.

