Ten shows you have to see at Camden Fringe
Each August, Camden Fringe is an unrivalled chance to see edgy, experimental and brand new theatre at bargain basement prices. It’s hosted by a gaggle of north London fringe theatres, several of which are above pubs, so you can sip a freshly-poured pint as you watch new plays about anything from sexy clowns to, err, sexy cyborgs. But with over 200 shows on 2018’s line-up, it’s hard to know where to start. Read on for our recommendations of some of the most exciting shows at Camden Fringe.
It might not be making headlines, but war in Ukraine is still simmering on and London-based Ukrainian group Melodyi Theatr are here to tell you about it. After offbeat, giggle-worthy previous shows like 'Bloody East Europeans', their new show has a more sombre tone, using documentary theatre and music to explore this fierce ongoing conflict with Russia.
Artificial intelligence is so smart that cyborgs can do anything from manning telephone lines to beating humans at chess. But do robots have a sense of humour? This new show from the Improverts is trying to find out by asking the audience to identify which performers are bona fide improvisers, and which ones are just reciting lines that are being delivered over headphones by an AI-powered chatbot.
This show from the awe-inspiringly costumed Petar Miloshevski is a dive into the future of sex: as seen through the baby blue eyes of BIBI, the 1N5TA-5EX robot. He'll use intense, violent physicality to explore ideas of love and connection in the digital age.
Drawing on their real-life experiences, Elise Heaven's solo show explores what it's like navigating the world when you sit on the blurry lines between genders. 'She's a Good Boy' is a look at non-binary identity that comes to Camden Fringe after playing Gloucester's Strike A Light Festival.
Jude's girlfriend's new flatmate thinks he's the messiah, and soon she gets caught up in the birth of a strange religion. Patrick Swain's play, his follow-up to 'Michael', is an exploration of loneliness and transcendance that's inspired by the lyrics to a Simon & Garfunkel song.
Professor Arthur Aron's famous '36 Questions' experiment drew up a blueprint that would make two total strangers fall in love. It's the inspiration behind 'Love Lab', a story of two people who end up on a surreal new dating show from d'Animate theatre.
This queer dance night is an exploration of community from lacto-themed collective TobyLikesMILK. Performers including Haus of Anxiety and The Yonis will use voguing, drag, and more to summon up all the subversive cool of queer nightlife.