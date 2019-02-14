‘The American Clock’ review
US director Rachel Chavkin revives Arthur Miller's powerful, flawed drama about the Great Depression
Interview: Rachel Chavkin ‘I think it's funny that I'm a Broadway director’
Arthur Miller was bitterly disappointed when his play ‘The American Clock’ flopped had on Broadway, opening and closing in the November of 1980.
And sure, of course he would be, but you have to wonder how exactly he was expecting a three-hour-long, virtually plot-free, vignette-based docu-drama about the Great Depression to go down, exactly.
Now revived at the Old Vic by all-round US visionary Rachel Chavkin, ‘The American Clock’ is still a pretty tough sell. But it’s a tough sell that’s frequently magnificent, and that also feels nauseatingly prescient. Its kaleidoscopic vision of an advanced society sleepwalking into an essentially self-inflicted disaster is certainly painfully relevant to Britain’s current interests.
A more successful 1986 National Theatre version of ‘The American Clock’ presented it as a sort of cabaret, and that’s the vibe Chavkin has gone for here. The play is staged in the round, with a live jazz band, and veteran US actor Clarke Peters as a sort of master of the ceremonies. He’s Robertson, the show’s narrator, a man who becomes uneasy about the madly rocketing US stock market of 1929 and discretely cashes out. Immune to the carnage that follows, he acts as our guide, introducing us to the winners and losers of the crash - from the tapdancing General Electric boss who declares himself done with capitalism, to the stock market sage who staggers out of a speakeasy in numb shock as his millions go down the pan, all at once.
Most compelling, though, are the stories of regular American folk. The closest the play has to a genuine through thread is the story of the Baum family. We first meet them as well-off Jewish immigrants played by white actors; as time wears on they’re played by Asian then black actors. I guess it suggests the diversity of America and the fact this same story was happening everywhere, though the play is so fragmented already it feels like quite a minor staging decision.
In any case, the Baum's fall from comfortably off to barely managing feels poignant because the they’re probably the closest characters to most of us; when Rose Baum weeps at the silly things she used to spend her money on as she laments now being too poor to send her son Lee to university, it hits home.
After that, Lee goes on a strange odyssey around an America bursting with ideas and revolution; we see the bureaucratic reality of the the New Deal, we see America’s flirtation with communism, we see a black man in Louisiana noting that the Depression has only been deemed a crisis because finally something bad has happened to white people too.
It’s a powerful, poignant and frequently enlightening odyssey. It’s also undoubtedly a bit of a slog: Chavkin and cast mine little sparks of magic from the text, but there’s little concealing from the fact we’re watching a three hour long quasi-documentary with no plot. I wonder if it might have benefitted from the sort of magical realist stylisation that’s the hallmark of Chavkin’s phenomenal New York theatre company The TEAM. As it is, despite the vaudeville styling, it often feels like it’s presented unadorned.But it is what it is: as our own clock ticks towards midnight, this strange, flawed forgotten play is the most relevant piece of political theatre in town.
By: Andrzej Lukowski
|Venue name:
|Old Vic
|Contact:
|Address:
|
103 The Cut
Waterloo Rd
London
SE1 8NB
|Opening hours:
|Bar open 6pm-midnight Mon and Tue; 1pm-midnight Wed; 6pm-2am Thu and Fri; 1pm-2am Sat
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo; Rail: Waterloo
|Price:
|£12-£65. Runs 3hr 5mins
|Event website:
|https://www.oldvictheatre.com/whats-on/2019/the-american-clock
Average User Rating
2.3 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:0
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:2
Featured
My daughter and I really enjoyed this, great acting and a really interesting stage set and stage seating. Would recommend it to friends and family.
Featured
Left in the interval. Hard to care about the characters, no depth. Got confusing because one person plays so many parts, who was who. Diversity of the cast was the good point.
Featured
Left at interval. Just could not get interested in the characters especially given the same actors played so many different parts with no real disceranle difference. 1.5hrs of 1st act was enough for me.
Featured
I was excited to see this play. Good points: clever use of stage and diverse actors. However, somehow the combination of the set, the music , and the plot did not grip me. (Unlike the Inheritance, when every minute was gold.) It felt unnecessarily long, and I find it hard to care about the characters.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...