‘The Arrival’ review
Time Out says
This achingly bittersweet play about two brothers separated by adoption is the debut play by director Bijan Sheibani
Bijan Sheibani has directed some great stuff over the years, but at no point was there any reason to suspect that the fella had such a beautiful, painful debut play in him as ‘The Arrival’. It’s a sparse, perceptive and deeply bittersweet story about two brothers of British-Iranian extraction who strike up a tentative friendship in their twenties when the eldest, Tom (Scott Karim), who was given up for adoption, tracks down his younger brother Samad (Irfan Shamji), who was raised by the biological parents.
