The Donmar’s 2022 season is notable for two huge UK premieres of US smashes: first Lucas Hnath’s Ibsen sequel ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, and then this ten times Tony-winning musical by David Yazbek and Itamar Moses. ‘The Band’s Visit’ is an adaptation of a 2007 Israeli indie flick about a band of Egyptian musicians who cross the border to play for an Arab-Israeli audience but get lost, winding up in a boring desert town where everybody does a lot of learning and growing and generally has a good time. Lo-fi, touching, somewhat weird and offering an incredibly rare platform as a musical with a Middle-Eastern cast, it’s not a big flashy show, but it did charm Broadway, where it ran for a year-and-a-half and secured that gargantuan haul at the 2018 Tony Awards. David Cromer’s Broadway production is not transferring, however: this is a brand new UK production from Donmar boss Michael Longhurst.