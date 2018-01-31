Martin Shaw and Maureen Lipman star in this retro political drama

Gore Vidal's 1960 political drama 'The Best Man' follows a womanising presidential candidate as he battles his way to the White House, in a story inspired by the race that brought JFK to power. It was a Broadway hit, but never transferred to London because the money men reckoned English people wouldn't be interested in American politics. Since then, the UK's morbid fascination with President Trump has proved they couldn't have been more wrong. 60 years after it opened, 'The Best Man' is finally getting its West End premiere, with 'Judge John Deed' and 'Inspector George Gently' star Martin Shaw playing the lead.

The cast also includes Jack Shepherd (who's fresh from his turn in fearsome real estate drama 'Glengarry Glen Ross'), Maureen Lipman, Honeysuckle Weeks, Jeff Fahey and Glynis Barber. Simon Evans directs.