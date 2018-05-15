The Book of Mormon review

Theatre, West End Prince of Wales Theatre, Piccadilly Circus Until Saturday July 21 2018
Trey Parker and Matt Stone's naughty but extremely lovable comedy is the funniest musical in town

Brace yourself for a shock: ‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Broadway-munching musical is not particularly shocking. Sure, there are ‘fucks’ and ‘cunts’ and gags about baby rape – but most of it is deployed ironically; beneath it all, this is a big-hearted affair that pays note-perfect homage to the sounds and spirit of Broadway’s golden age.

The strapping young Latter Day Saints missionaries in ‘The Book of Mormon’ are as cartoonish as any ‘South Park’ character, with the endearing alpha-male woodenness of the ‘Team America’ puppets. In other words, they are loveable, well-intentioned idiots, traversing the globe like groups of pious meerkats, convinced they can convert the heathen through sheer politeness. And if they have doubts, then as Stephen Ashfield’s scene-stealingly repressed Elder McKinley declares in glorious faux-Gershwin number ‘Turn it Off’, ‘Don’t feel those feelings – hold them in instead!’

His advice is ignored by the show’s heroes, narcissistic, highly strung Elder Price (Gavin Creel) and dumpy, lying Elder Cunningham (Jared Gertner). The pair are sent to Uganda in an effort to convert a village to Mormonism, a religion that essentially tells the penniless villagers how great distant America is. The locals are not keen: Price cracks and unwisely clashes with a crazed local warlord; Cunningham makes up his own version of Mormonism which involves fucking frogs to cure oneself of Aids.

‘The Book of Mormon’ is, above all, very funny, breathing three-dimensional, all-singing, all-dancing life into the absurdities of literal Mormon dogma without ever being particulalry mean. It’s the mildest thing Parker and Stone have done, atheist in outlook but conciliatory towards anyone whose beliefs make them happy. If they and co-creator Robert ‘Avenue Q’ Lopez are angry about anything, it’s ‘The Lion King’: ‘Mormon’ neatly sidesteps accusations of racism by making its Uganda a scathing and explicit parody of that musical blockbuster’s misty-eyed romanticism.

From Casey Nicholaw’s kitsch choreography to the sheer detail of a book that hops with elan from Biblical Egypt to eighteenth-century America to a sort of vaginal version of hell, this is a tremendous show, as accomplished as it is funny. It also has as hard-working andwell-drilled an ensemble as you’ll see on the West End.

And yet, after the biblical deluge of hype, for me ‘Mormon’ is only the best West End musical since the stronger ‘Matilda’. It offers a series of great-to-sublime songs and set pieces, but for all the laughs, as a whole it lacks the satiric purpose and angry animating spark of its creators’ other work.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are not West End messiahs. But they are very naughty boys, and it’s hard not to love their smash musical. 

This review is from the London premiere of 'The Book of Mormon' in 2013. The cast now includes: Dom Simpson (Elder Price), J Michael Finley (Elder Cunningham), Leanne Robinson (Nabulungi), Steven Webb (Moroni/Elder McKinley), and Richard Lloyd-King (Mafala Hatimbi).

How to get cheap tickets: 'The Book of Mormon' runs a 'lucky draw lottery' for £20 tickets to each performance. Turn up at the box office at 5pm before the evening's show (noon for matinees) to register your name. Winners will be announced at 5.30pm (12.30pm for matinees), and must be present with a valid form of ID to purchase their tickets.

By: Andrzej Lukowski

Posted:

Venue name: Prince of Wales Theatre
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 31
Coventry Street
London
W1D 6AS
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus/Leicester Square
Price: £20-£202.25. Runs 2hr 30min
Event website: http://www.bookofmormonlondon.com
Event website: http://www.bookofmormonlondon.com
2 of 2 found helpful

It says something about their reputations going before them, but I was actually expecting this to be more extreme. It's hardly take-your-gran material though and still incredibly unique on the west end stage. 


I would have liked to have seen more from the supporting Mormons too, they were brilliant, so I was disappointed they were under-used. 


But as an intelligent spectacle on a grand scale, it's a pretty magnificent beast.

2 of 2 found helpful

Ah Book of Mormon...It took me such a long time to see you, and my expectations were so high. And yep, they were pretty much met! The first act is, as is often the way, the most hilarious and engaging. I laughed so hard at at least two of the songs. Though I must admit, there were often moments when I genuinely cringed, and thought maybe they were going a little too far. Certain topics (if you see it, you'll know what I mean) that are in bad taste, rather than being ironically funny. My aunt and uncle asked me if they should see it, and I said no: The type of humour is really only suitable for those with dark sides! But if you enjoy that kind of humour, definitely see it - it can be very, very funny.

1 of 1 found helpful
moderatorModerator

I'm not surprised the average review on TO is 5 stars, because this is a 5 star production. Funny, quick, and a sure fire hit even for those of us that hate musicals (Ok, I don't, I love them, but I pretend I hate them). It's rude, it's sweary, it's definitely for adults. Don't take super timid grandparents, but do take anyone you know that likes the kind of humour that feels borderline too far. I loved it. Everyone I know that has seen it has loved it. Go go go go! It sells out almost every single night, and has done since the start. Be sure to pre book your tickets, and it's definitely more fun in a group. Gather a posse together and be ready to laugh your head off. 

tastemaker

Well... this show is most definitely not for the prude or faint hearted. It is outlandish, hilarious and very much enjoyable. if you are easily offended then do not go to this show... the jokes go way over the line to the point where the line becomes a distance dot on the horizon. The cast are spectacular with such as amazing choice of actors to play each role perfectly. I have been recommended to see this show by many of my friends and would most definitely say to others to go. I think it is definitely a particular taste so do read other reviews before booking tickets.

tastemaker

3 stars is a bit harsh for an enjoyable show, but I couldn't quite give it a 4. In the vain of Family Guy, the show is a joke. While not meant in the negative sense - its characters and narrative seemed thin and exist to carry on to the next punch line. This is the theatre realisation of a standup show, with an ensemble cast and budget. If that sounds ideal to you, then you'll be laughing all the way home.

tastemaker

The Book of Mormon is as hilarious, and controversial, as every review states! You will spend the entire play laughing (while internally doubting whether you 'should' be allowed to laugh). This is the perfect play to take somebody who 'doesn't enjoy the theatre' they will quickly be won over by the show. The Book of Mormon is a must see, you'll be singing the songs for days! 

tastemaker

If you are not easily offended, then this musical is a fantastic laugh and great value for money.


We booked in advance through the Book of Mormon website, which meant if we needed to change the date we could do so for free up until 2 weeks before the performance. The songs are catchy and I found myself still singing them the next day which to me is always a sure fire sign of a great musical. It was a great laugh the whole way through, and I would highly recommend it!

tastemaker

Yes it's controversial but it's funny and packed with great songs and wonderful performances. The occasional joke went a bit too far for me so as other reviews have said, don't see this if you're easily offended by jokes about race and religion. If you're fans of the game Cards Against Humanity then this musical is perfect for you!

tastemaker

Be warned this is not a show for people easily offended, this is my favourite muscial for numerous reasons.


I have seen this show 4 times and each time a see new details and the jokes are still funny. It combines tradition musical songs and dance numbers mixed with Southpark comedy still.

The performers are incredible, excellent vocals and comedic timing leave the audience in stitches.


I waited for over a year to see it for the first time so worth booking in advance and don't forget about the weekly online lottery for £20 tickets.

tastemaker

This is simply the best show I have ever been too!!! It is hilarious and so so twisted, going to places that you would never even think of. If you only get to one show in London, or anywhere else it goes this is in my opinion the no 1 choice. 


The sets are great, the actors are funny with great timing and the songs are HILARIOUS!! 


You should be warned that if you are easily offended this is NOT the show for you - but if you have a sense of humor and are looking for a crazy, funny night out this is NOT TO BE MISSED!! 

tastemaker

I didn't stop laughing throughout this show, it was really different to any I have ever seen. Yes it is dark and if you are easily offended, then don't go. If you do go, you need to be prepared to take it all in good spirit and not too seriously and if you are prepared to do that I can't imagine someone not finding this funny! I'm not particularly a fan of South Park so I wasn't sure if I would like it but I'm very glad that I went to see it! 

tastemaker

I frankly don’t believe it I left it for that long, but I finally made my way to the theatre to see the show.

Everyone said to me that is very out there, crude and far away from being P.C.
‘’I can handle that!’’ I replied to everyone.
It started off with easy, American humour and I was laughing out loud.
But it soon progressed to a bit darker, unappropriated humour, I started looking around me uncomfortably, thinking if other people find it too much as well.
Took me a while to relax again, and once I did, I manage to start enjoying the humour again, and taking the jokes as they are, not thinking about them too much or judging them how inappropriate they are.
If you watch the show thinking how did they manage to do this without getting sued…I think the answer is that they offended everyone… no one was left out!
This aside, dancing and singing was impeccable, every move done to perfection and provides the viewer few hours of pure entertainment.
tastemaker

Literally did not stop laughing from start to finish! My friend and I went to see a mid-week production of the show and had such a great night, we even bought the sound track! The storyline and plot, although not to everyone’s taste due to it’s dark and insensitive humour, was different to say the least. We learnt everything there is to know about Mormons and had such a laugh along the way! The cast were all amazing and sang perfectly! The stage production itself was extremely imaginative and made for an impressive back drop. We bought some last minute tickets for £27 and although we were on the very top tier, and the very back row, our seats were fine and we could see everything perfectly. If you are easily offended maybe avoid this one, otherwise definitely worth a trip!

tastemaker

I have never laughed so much at a musical in my life! Who-ever is having a bad day must go and see The Book of Mormon. This musical is the cure to misery, as it makes you laugh, puts you in a state of shock and reminds you that life is for living so just enjoy it and chill. The cast are amazing , such talented people with phenomenal voices.


The songs are way to catchy as I want to burst out in song at my office however the lyrics should not let the auditorium! It shocks me what South Park creators can get away with but the delivery is incredible. Although this is a comedic musical it does reflect on current events and important topics however turns our world upside down, helping us laugh at dreadful events and/or people.


I will be seeing this again before it leaves the stage as I loved every minute! Go see it straight away!! 

tastemaker

I grew up in an obscure little town in Eastern Europe which no foreigner ever visited, so you can understand my strange fascination with the neat-looking boyishly handsome American guys with the crisp white shirts and the immaculate ties who roamed my hometown. A childhood friend of mine took off with one of them and we never heard from her again, but now I know where she is - in Salt Lake City!! :-D

The show is great, the performers are brilliant and the humour is... well, very American (read blunt and slightly predictable, but still good). Would definitely recommend it to my friends, especially to the South Park fans amongst them, you know why :-)

tastemaker

When you are feeling bad for feeling good...


This musical is truly like a special South Park episode. Reflects on serious, important, interesting topics and makes people think about them by getting their attention with great (and politically absolutely incorrect) humour, catchy songs and funny characters. Personally seeing the "south parkish" elements alive was a bit too much sometimes ...what is ok for the cartoon version for me was a different story as a live show.


The whole musical is great fun though. I'm still bursting out singing some songs when something not so good happens or before bed (you'll see why).


Oh yes, and Elder Cunningham is my spirit animal. <3

tastemaker

Not for the faint-hearted or easily offended, The Book of Mormon is a hilariously fun and witty show. Amazing talent and guaranteed to make you laugh until your face hurts, it's great for a night out to a show! Must-see! The hype is real. I can't believe it took me so long to see this show!

tastemaker

The book of Mormon is a great reminder that sometimes you need to take the complex, often depressing developments of today's world, as well as your daily troubles, with a pinch of salt and a good dose of humour. Sprinkled with a generous serving of political incorrectness and largely inappropriate jokes, this musical is bound to bring a smile to your face, one that will linger long after the performance is over. The catchy tunes make this a really fun evening, reminding us all of a line we’re bound to have seen on a poster, t-shirt or mug at one point or another: Don’t take life too seriously! Nobody gets out alive anyway.


Staff Writer

Without a doubt the funniest musical I have ever seen. I took my dad as a treat and the man was crying with laughter!

The combination of the idiotic but charming Mormons in the setting of an African village where the locals are looking at them as if they are aliens because of their unique ideas about how to solve their problems is genius. Songs such as, 'Turn it off', are hilarious and the whole production is slick, stylish and dare I say it - worth the cost of the ticket! Both times I have booked a couple of months ahead of time and selected £37.50 tickets which I think is pretty good. There really isn't a bad seat in this Theatre so don't worry about the cheaper seats not having a good view. 


What's not to like providing you like the controversial, no holds barred humour of Southpark, Team America and the likes then you'll love this show. Full of laugh out loud moments it's also a satirical commentary on the role of religion and the contrasting fortunes of the rich west and not so rich African nations.  

Staff Writer

Having been wanting to see this for ages was very pleased & excited to get the opportunity. I have freinds who almost worship BOM & everyone i work with said its the funnieset thing ever - so expectations were very high.


However not sure if its me...... but the show was just OK. Had a few laughs & never thought Jefftrey Dahmer could be used in a song from a musical but it justv didn't float my boat.


Also probably the hottest I have ever been in a Theatre with people having to take layers of clothing off when entering. Made for very uncomfortable viewing & I actually fell asleep for short whiles in both halves - hardly a recommendation.

Tastemaker

WOW. JUST WOW. 


When your cheeks hurt from laughing so much in the first half alone, that part of you wonders for the safety of the future of your smile whether you should continue with the second half – that's when you know it's worth every penny. 


Yep, I risked my smile – which the 40 year old Mandy may have issues with in 13 years time. But right now, it was worth every wrinkle and cheek ache. And those are muscles that a gym can never exercise!


If you're a bit prude, then don't see this with your Nan. And maybe not with your mum or dad. Unless you're from a family that loves a bit of controversy. If you don't like swearing or mockery of religion, don't see this at all. But if you're willing to leave your morals at the door, you will not be disappointed. 


Amazingly talented cast, hilarious script/song writing and fantastic comedy. I'm already looking into when I can book tickets to go again.

Tastemaker

Don't see this if you're a prude or hate South Park with a vengeance. If you aren't, you'll probably have a very fun night out with out of this world scenes and some legitimately good songs thrown into the mix about Mormons and Africa. It's a musical that doesn't take itself seriously at all (much like the South Park movie) and with that, you should go in excited, because you'll leave entertained and begging for more. 

Tastemaker

This is a musical for everyone with a sense of humour....even those who claim to hate musicals!  It definitely has a South Park feel about it and I wouldn't take my gran but if you are after a laugh, often in awkwardness because you dont know if you should or not, then this is the show to see!  I walked into the theatre half an hour before it started on a Saturday and got 2 tickets which had been returned, so miracles can happen!  I will book for the future though and am sure it will be just as good next time! 

Tastemaker

Can't say this show fits everyone's sense of humour, but you will have fun. The X-rated musical has some catchy tunes and a talented cast. But the story is silly and the jokes sometimes pretty juvenile. If you love South Park, you'll dig this. If you don't...maybe not the show for you.

Tastemaker

Almost believe the hype.

This is a very good show. Great songs, great dance routines, funny jokes. Yes, it is even a bit shocking, but it sets out to shock, which takes away some of the shock value. It is nicely subversive and it has a big heart - it pokes fun at religions in a more gentle way than one might expect. It is wonderfully camp and knowing, it makes fun of its own genre very well. Great value and a thoroughly enjoyable night out. The Prince of Wales is a very pretty theatre, too.


whether you are fan of South Park or not, as long as you have an open sense of humour- you are gonna absolutely LOVE the Book of Mormon. Booked for me and my other half to watch and we were in tears from laughing throughout the show. It definitely exceeded my expectations and all the hype I heard about it. I would definitely watch it again.

Tastemaker

 So much praise for this smashing show! Fans of the writers will not be disappointed by the honest wit and tremendously funny songs.

So much energy and heart from the cast, really makes you want to jump and dance!


Clearly not one for the kids, this is purely for the adults, and not for one that shocks easily. If you have an open mind  and can appreciate the humour, and make fun of yourself a bit you will love it. And if not, the songs, incredible, the dancing and acting top -of the bill!

Tastemaker

I absolutely loved this musical. It is extremely witty in the way that it's written and portrayed, so it's important to be quick on your feet as a member of the audience. It is funny, and never boring, and even though it does make an attack on modern day religion it is harpy something incredibly tragic or dramatic. It is a must-see. 

Tastemaker

"That was the best musical I've ever seen", said my sister's friend Jill as the curtain came down. And it really was one of the best musicals I've seen too, if not the actual best. The humour ran right through and at the points when it peaked into South Park-esque 'did they really just say that?!' humour it pulled itself back just enough to pull it off. The cast, set and costumes are flawlessly put together. The delivery was also superb - excellent comic timing and highly energetic. But I think I was most impressed by the musical numbers themselves - these were bona-fide witty, catchy musical songs, fully deserving of a place in the world of Broadway or the West End. Being a classic musical fan myself (Les Mis, Phantom of the Opera, etc) I was sceptical about whether Mormon would deliver - but it did.

Tastemaker

The best thing I have ever seen on stage in London. Tears literally rolling down your face with laughter, an absolute MUST.


Go see it, then see it again, and again, and again..

Tastemaker

Having been completely decided that The Phantom of the Opera was my all time favourite musical, the Book of Mormon came along and changed everything for me.  It is by far one of the most intelligent and hilarious shows on the West End. Even after the show I decided to google the show to discover the creators had done their research with some of the characters and story lines having actually been true. 


I understand the show is pricey but I have now managed to see the show 3 times (in the front row) for less than the price of one full price ticket.  If you want to try your luck as I have, go to the theatre 2 1/2 hours before show time and enter the raffle.  For every show they give away 10 pairs of tickets for £20 each to the lucky winners.  This is best attempted on a week day when there are less people around.  Sometimes they only have one ticket at the end so you can ditch your date, as I once did, and see the show alone.  


Even after seeing this show 3 times, I would still go again.  It is not the most family friendly show and not for those easily offended but if you have enjoyed South Park and other work by the show's creators it is a must see.  



Tastemaker

The Book of Mormon has a fantastic premise, and if the thought of some off-colour jokes doesn't send you running for the hills then you should give it a try.


My expectations were high, but I still really enjoyed it. As a fan of the lion king, I particularly enjoyed how they ripped it to tatters! 


As with most London musicals I don't consider them to be worth the premium prices asked (and I go too frequently to pay them) so if you're looking for a bargain there are a few options:


Book far in advance. We sat in the cheapest possible seats at the time - the boxes in the upper circle (circa £30-40) and they had a good enough view as long as you were willing to lean a little forward or move your chair. They also had the bonus of feeling a little prestigious. 


Mormon has a £20 ticket raffle before every performance and also runs a Twitter competition weekly, so check those possibilities out if you're strapped for cash.

Tastemaker

I went to Book of Mormon with my dad, who is not only a dad but a self-proclaimed born again Christian (borderline Evangelist) and he absolutely adored the show. The singing, the dancing and controversy were all on point. The only problem is that the theatre does not have nearly enough toilets!

Tastemaker

Ive seen this twice, and I've just booked tickets to go again next month. It is so so funny, they've got everything about it spot on. I would watch this every week if I could.

Tastemaker

As a huge fan of 'South Park' and 'Team America: World Police', and after hearing the huge amount of hype around the Musical, I was expecting big things from 'The Book Of Mormon. I am over the moon to tell you it completely met (Maybe even exceeded!) my expectations.


From the very beginning it had me laughing out loud. I was very impressed with how Matt Stone and Trey Parker, as well as the cast, managed to carry the over-the-top satire of 'South Park' and "Team America' to the stage.

The songs were hilarious, fans of the creators will not be surprised, but they were also very clever, with real issues being highlighted behind all the slapstick-satire.


It has to be said that this is not for the easily offended. I did see a couple of people walk out after no doubt finding some of the songs too much to cope with. Matt Stone and Trey Parker are known for their no-holds-barred take on comedy, to them every world issue is theirs to make a mockery of, and believe me, they will! However, if you are like me and don't take anything in life too seriously, I seriously recommend going to see 'The Book of Mormon', one of the best musicals I have seen to date.




Tastemaker

I'd heard extreme amounts of hype from family members and friends, as well as snippets of some of the songs - so I tried to approach the show with a degree of carefulness, wary about letting it get too hyped up. But it absolutely delivered. 


Absolutely the best musical I have seen in London, and one of the funniest afternoons of my life. I did at one point, literally fall out of my (rather tight) seat! We bought some of the cheapest tickets available but they offered a great view nonetheless, and we saw all of the action and dances.


At one point I thought that the show had gone slightly too far in its humour and was pretty poor taste. It does however, set itself up for a brilliant joke near the end that in my opinion, justifies it! Still, probably not one to bring any more reserved members of the family too. But everyone else? a MUST see show!

Tastemaker

Hysterically funny, I've ended up seeing it twice this year and I don't see anything twice normally! The cast are superb, the characters well crafted. Not really the sort of show to see with your mum (unless your mum is very open minded!) or if you are easily offended or don't like swearing......the songs are very catchy, the jokes risqué, but if you have a good sense of humour and an open mind and aren't easily offended you'll love it - as I did!

Tastemaker

This is one of those plays that everyone says you 'have to see' - a lot of the time, these things get over hyped but I have to say that Book of Mormon is not one of them. 


I have never laughed so much in a theatre. It is outrageous, hilarious and the songs are actually pretty catchy. 


If you get uncomfortable easily, then you might want to stay away. Unsurprisingly, no religious group, race or sexuality is spared in the relentless fun-making - it's not just the Mormons! My favourite part was exiting the theatre to see a group of (real life) Mormons who had set up a stall for anyone interested in finding out more...I told them they might want to watch the play before deciding that was a good idea ;)

Tastemaker

I only got there because of the hype. Expected to be disappointed, but oh boy was I wrong.

Got out of the theatre so happy. This show made my day.

Packed with sass, this show draws on Monty Pythonesque, controversial, sharp insights to make you laugh out loud. You come out very amused, a little more clever, and with another outlook on some life’s little moments.

Would watch it again if I win the £20 ticket lottery :)


If you've got a filthy sense of humor, a love of musicals and a free evening you HAVE to go and see the Book of Mormon.


Hilarious from start to finish (and not just "hilarious", but "carry tissues to wipe your smudged mascara from laughter caused tears" kind of hilarious) with brilliant songs to boot. It doesn't mater if you're a South Park fan or not - it is true Broadway genius in it's own right. 

And, to make the evening truly perfect, it's being played in one of the most beautiful theatres in town. It's deco lobby and bar are worth a visit regardless of what's playing so make sure you get there early for a drink and a wander. 

Staff Writer

One of the funniest things I have ever seen on stage or screen.


At one point, I almost fell out of my seat laughing. If you're a fan of South Park, you'll totally get everything in this and you'll be in hysterics throughout.


The actors were brilliant and all the songs are hilarious too. If you haven't seen it, buy a ticket now.


This lived up to the hype, as far as I am concerned. Entertaining, fast-paced and laugh-a -minute, this show had me hooked from the get go. As others have said, you might not want to watch it with your in-laws or your grandparents sat next to you, but it's generally gentle fun, rather than "WTF did he just say" (one or two exceptions).


The film is satirical brilliance throughout, and actually sheds light on Joseph Smith and his now infamous gold plates. Deserves all the accolades it gets, a wonderful, wonderful performance!

Staff Writer

Not one for the feint of heart but the Book of Mormon is brilliant in its' ridiculousness. There's everything you'd expect from the creators of South Park and if you're not into that sort of thing then I wouldn't advise going. The music is on point and will leave you listening to the soundtrack for weeks...


The theatre is also very good - we were on the back row, right in the corner but still had a perfect view. 

Staff Writer

Incredibly clever, incredibly funny, incredibly well put together. Absolutely love this show and cannot recommend it enough. Though offensive, it manages to walk a fine line between harrowing and hilariously lighthearted. 


Would help if you have some idea of the Mormon religion as my friends who knew nothing going in thought it was all part of the joke.


Just beware that you'll be singing about religion for weeks after.


The best show in the West End by far. Laugh out loud funniness that leaves you wanting more. Listen carefully for the sounds of other big musicals which are littered throughout the score. wickedly naughty and likely to offend. Brilliant stuff


As people before have written: definitely such a big build up prior to seeing this show and a big price. 

Ive seen plenty of musicals and this was definitely as enjoyable as the rest - lots of laughter and great singing. The songs are definitely a bit less memorable and its missing that little bit of heart that comes with most of the West End, but it makes up for it by covering some important topics with great wit, gusto from the cast and some very memorable lines! I think the African cast far outshone the American mormons!

