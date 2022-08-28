Time Out says

Eight years after ‘The Drowned Man’, the mighty Punchdrunk – hands down the best immersive theatre company in the world – finally return with this immense new show. ‘The Burnt City’ takes the scale of Punchdrunk’s shows to the next level by playing in not one, but two buildings, both ex arsenals in the Woolwich docklands (with a third smaller temporary bridging building between them). Taking inspiration from Aeschylus’s ‘Agamemnon’ and Euripides's ‘Hecuba’, it’s a wild interpretation of the Fall of Troy, with one building playing host to a sci-fi Troy indebted to Fritz Lang’s ‘Metropolis’, and the other a barren, desolate Greece, with each having around 60 rooms to wander through.