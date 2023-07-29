Time Out says

The Globe celebrates 400 years since the publication of the FIrst Folio with this ironically old school revival of the classic comedy

Sean Holmes’s new revival of Shakespeare’s early comedy deliberately – and ironically – leans into the old-school ruffs and tights Elizabethan cliches that British theatre has almost totally abandoned in recent decades as he directs the madcap tale of identical twins loose on the streets of Ephesus.

Claire Benedict, Matthew Broome, Philip Cumbus, Michael Elcock, George Fouracres, Laura Hanna, Hari MacKinnon, Jordan Metcalfe, Phoebe Naughton, Danielle Phillips, Paul Rider and Jessica Whitehurst star.