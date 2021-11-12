Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The Corn is Green

The Corn is Green

Theatre, Drama National Theatre , South Bank Thursday April 7 2022 - Saturday June 11 2022
The Corn is Green, National Theatre, 2022, Nicola Walker
Photo by National Theatre

Time Out says

Nicola Walker stars in this rare revival for Emlyn Hughes’s Welsh classic

Astonishing, the National Theatre didn’t stage a single work by a Welsh playwright until 2013 (Tim Price’s ‘Protest Song’, fact fans). So this is a bit of a turn up for the books: a major revival for Emlyn Hughes’s big 1938 hit ‘The Corn Is Green’, about an English school teacher sent to work in an impoverished nineteenth-century Welsh mining community. The story was inspired by Hughes’s own youth: aged 12, a London social worker helped set Hughes along the path to literary success. The marvellous Nicola Walker stars as teacher Miss Moffatt in Dominic Cooke’s revival, which was delayed for two years by the pandemic.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: National Theatre
Venue website: www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
Venue phone: 020-74523000
Address: South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Transport: Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price: £tbc

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers