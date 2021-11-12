Nicola Walker stars in this rare revival for Emlyn Hughes’s Welsh classic

Astonishing, the National Theatre didn’t stage a single work by a Welsh playwright until 2013 (Tim Price’s ‘Protest Song’, fact fans). So this is a bit of a turn up for the books: a major revival for Emlyn Hughes’s big 1938 hit ‘The Corn Is Green’, about an English school teacher sent to work in an impoverished nineteenth-century Welsh mining community. The story was inspired by Hughes’s own youth: aged 12, a London social worker helped set Hughes along the path to literary success. The marvellous Nicola Walker stars as teacher Miss Moffatt in Dominic Cooke’s revival, which was delayed for two years by the pandemic.