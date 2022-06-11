London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘The Corn is Green’ review

  • Theatre, Drama
  • National Theatre, South Bank
  • 3 out of 5 stars
The Corn is Green, National Theatre, 2022, Nicola Walker
Photo by Johan PerssonNicola Walker (Miss Moffat)
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Nicola Walker is tremendous as an inspirational schoolteacher in this classy revival for Emelyn Williams’s slightly dated Welsh classic

There's always something spine-tinglingly magical about a Welsh male voice choir singing straight out to the audience. And Dominic Cooke's revival of Emelyn Williams’s ‘The Corn is Green’ exploits that magic to the max: his music-filled attempt to spruce up an intriguing-but-dated 1938 play sometimes founders but often sings.

It focuses on that much-beloved cultural totem, the charismatic schoolteacher who drags her charges from the muck of ignorance into the divine light of knowledge. But where ‘The History Boys’ or ‘The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie’ focus on a whole classful of pupils, here Miss Moffat sets her sights on just one, the impossibly talented Morgan Evans.

Nicola Walker is tremendous as this dedicated, stubborn teacher, who spends her inheritance on moving from London to a small Welsh mining town to set up a school. She delivers bristling putdowns to the local Squire (a hilariously pompous Rufus Wright) who believes that educating the children of miners will lead to social unrest. She coaxes two at-a-loss locals into serving as teachers. And she nudges Evans (Iwan Davies) into brilliance by relentlessly challenging him, bringing him from biddable teacher's pet to independent thinker – her efforts underpinned by the softest hint of sexual chemistry.

‘The Corn is Green’ is heavily based on Williams’s own life, but with the contrast amped up to the max: he made his character's poverty and misery more gruelling, his ascent to Oxford more precipitous. But that means it's always one step away from melodrama, particularly when it comes to the character of Bessie, a servant's daughter who tempts Evans away from books with stereotypically crafty feminine wiles. The second act descends into potboiler territory, with the drama of the Oxford scholarship exam set against the romance that threatens to ruin it all.

Cooke’s production does a huge amount to smooth over this story’s rough edges. His masterstroke is to turn it into a kind of memory play, with Emelyn Williams himself appearing as a kind of narrator who reads the stage directions out loud. As his world becomes more and more fully realised, so does Ultz's set design, growing from a bare stage into a full schoolhouse box set, while scene changes offer vignettes from the glittering 1930s parties of Williams’s future.

This is a fine example of how to revive a dated play and make it feel postmodern and fresh. But the text of ‘The Corn is Green’ lacks the raw power needed to make this exercise feel worthwhile: it's an intellectual fairytale where obstacles to Evans’s success conveniently vanish, and supporting characters are thin cardboard cutouts to be knocked down on his path to glory. Strong performances and an undeniable momentum make it fun to watch, but there's not much to ponder when the music fades. 

Written by
Alice Saville

Details

Address:
National Theatre
South Bank
London
SE1 9PX
Contact:
www.nationaltheatre.org.uk
020-74523000
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Waterloo
Price:
£20-£89. Runs 3hr

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
    Bestselling Time Out offers

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.