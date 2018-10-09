The Damned
Ivo van Hove’s stage version of Luchino Visconti bleak film about Nazi industrialists
Super-director Ivo van Hove hooks up with French titans Comédie-Française to present this toweringly gloomy stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti 1969 film ‘The Damned’. Concerning a prominent family of German industrialists who reluctantly but willingly throw their lot in with the Nazi Party, it’s harrowing but impressive stuff, marked out by a virtuoso use of pre-recorded film that blurs the boundaries of live performance in astonishing, disorientating fashion. Performed in French with English surtitles.
|Venue name:
|Barbican Centre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Beech Street
Barbican
London
EC2Y 8AE
|Transport:
|Tube: Barbican; Rail/Tube: Moorgate
|Price:
|£16-£50. Runs 2h 10min (no interval)
-
- Barbican Centre £16-£50. Runs 2h 10min (no interval)
-
- Barbican Centre £16-£50. Runs 2h 10min (no interval)
-
- Barbican Centre £16-£50. Runs 2h 10min (no interval)
-
- Barbican Centre £16-£50. Runs 2h 10min (no interval)
-
- Barbican Centre £16-£50. Runs 2h 10min (no interval)
-
- Barbican Centre £16-£50. Runs 2h 10min (no interval)