The Almeida’s rising star Rebecca Frecknall directs Lydia Wilson in the classic revenge tragedy

Successor to Robert Icke as the Almeida’s associate director, Rebecca Frecknall helms up her second show of the year at the Islington powerhouse, this time turning her attention to John Webster’s macabre revenge tragedy ‘The Duchess of Malfi’. Lydia Wilson – phenomenal here as Kate Middleton in ‘Charles III’ – plays the virtuous noblewoman, doomed by the unhealthy obsessions of her wicked brothers. It’s a big sign of faith in Frecknall, whose revival of Tennessee Williams’s ‘Summer and Smoke’ was a masterpiece, but whose recent ‘Three Sisters’ didn’t quite hit the same sweet spot. If she’s shown us a hallmark, it’s finding sympathy for all her characters – which will be interesting given the naked villainy of most of Webster’s dramatis personae.