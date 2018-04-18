‘The Encounter’ review

Simon McBurney and Complicite shred the fabric of time and space with this awesome new show

‘The Encounter’ begins with performer/creator Simon McBurney telling us that right now he should be at home telling his daughter a bedtime story. He’s not, of course. He’s here on the stage of the Barbican Theatre, surrounded by a complicated set-up of mics and sound equipment ready to perform Complicte's critically acclaimed show, returning after a storming run in 2016. His daughter’s loss is our gain: we’re about to experience what’s probably the best bedtime story ever. One that encompasses time travel, mind-reading and an expedition deep into the Amazon.

The first thing you need to know about ‘ The Encounter’ is that it uses binaural (that’s both ears) technology via headphones hooked up to each seat. If you’ve not experienced the effect before, it’s quite a thing. An aeroplane goes overhead and you can hear the roar move across the space above you. And when someone whispers in your ear it’s like they’re standing a few centimetres away. In a world where we’re constantly meant to be wowed by new tech this is, perhaps surprisingly, a deeply satisfying experience.

Thankfully this isn’t a show that’s too preoccupied with the technology it’s using. It’s just a tool – flawlessly executed by a phenomenal creative team –for what’s simply a gorgeous piece of storytelling. McBurney does that thing that only brilliant writers manager to master. He brings together multiple, disparate story threads and intertwines them into a rich, coherent whole.

You don’t always know how you got from A to B in this story but it made complete sense at the time. And that’s all very apt as ‘ The Encounter’ is a story about being lost. Lost in the Amazon for one. It’s the story about 1960s American photographer and explorer Loren McIntyre and his remarkable expedition to photograph the Mayoruna people. It’s also about being lost in time – and how the very concept of time is a deceptive cultural concept. (any more on this and I’d be spoiling it for you). And finally it’s about being lost in a story. McBurney reflects on the nature of story-telling throughout. Sometimes that kind of self-reflexiveness can feel a bit pretentious, tedious. Not here. His own story adds a contemporary, relatable hook.