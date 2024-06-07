London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Enormous Crocodile

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Regent’s Park
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Enormous Crocodile, Open Air Theatre, 2024
Photo: Johan Persson
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

This kids’ musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s picture book looks great but lacks menace

How scary should a crocodile be? 

That for me was the issue at the heart of Suhayla El-Bushra and Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab’s jaunty mid-budget kids’ musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s picture book, which concerns a gang of timid jungle creatures who join forces to see off a crocodile who has decided that it absolutely must eat a human child.

Emily Lim’s production is blessed with very eye-catching, very witty puppets from Toby Olié (whose lavish ‘Spirited Away’ designs can currently be seen in the West End). From the bug-eyed croc who assembles and disassembles in numerous clever ways as he adopts sundry disguises in an effort to lure a group of children into his mouth, to the amusingly realised children themselves (basically members of the ensemble with little puppet child bodies dangling absurdly under their heads), it looks great. Lim’s production has lots of lovely flourishes, from the smoke-filled bubbles that drift through the OAT at the beginning and end of the show, to the opportunity to pelt the crocodile with (foam) peanuts. 

But while it’s certainly one of Dahl’s tamest stories (not to be confused with his  macabre poem ‘The Crocodile') something feels a little off about its total lack of peril. Malinda Parris is a game performer as the crocodile – a triple threat of sorts as she acts, sings and controls a complicated puppet – but she plays him as a bumbling, fruity-voiced panto villain who never seems very threatening, or likely to succeed in his quest. There’s an air of danger to the book that’s lacking here, both in terms of the crocodile and his eventual comeuppance. The simple, soulful songs are good at underscoring what’s going on for a young audience, but we’re not in banger territory and again the jolly music serves to diffuse any sense of menace.

A cute and peppy kids’ show with great puppets, but even at his gentlest, Dahl without the dark streak doesn’t feel quite right.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Inner Circle
Regent's Park
London
NW1 4NR
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Baker St
Price:
£15-£25. Runs 55min

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.