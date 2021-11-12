Shubham Saraf stars in this drama about Nathuram Godse, Ghandi’s assassin

The National Theatre debut from acclaimed Indian playwright Anupama Chandrasekhar is an epic drama about the life of Nathuram Godse, who went from being a devout follower of Mahatma Ghandi to his disillusioned, radicalised assassin. Rising star Shubham Saraf will play Godse, alongside Sagar Arya, Ayesha Dharker and Peter Singh. Kiln boss Indhu Rubasingham directs.