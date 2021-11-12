Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The Father and The Assassin

Theatre, Drama National Theatre , South Bank Thursday May 12 2022 - Saturday June 18 2022
The Father and The Assassin, National Theatre, 2022
Photo by National Theatre

Shubham Saraf stars in this drama about Nathuram Godse, Ghandi’s assassin

The National Theatre debut from acclaimed Indian playwright Anupama Chandrasekhar is an epic drama about the life of Nathuram Godse, who went from being a devout follower of Mahatma Ghandi to his disillusioned, radicalised assassin. Rising star Shubham Saraf will play Godse, alongside Sagar Arya, Ayesha Dharker and Peter Singh. Kiln boss Indhu Rubasingham directs.

