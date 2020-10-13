Marc Almond, Inua Ellams, Christopher Green, Ursula Martinez and Maxine Peake are among the performers in this show for just one audience member

The Royal Court and the National Theatre of Scotland have already created works this year named after the ghost light – that is, the single bulb left illuminated in an empty theatre – and now the Barbican joins them with its first show back post-lockdown. ‘The Ghost Light’ is a unique experience for one (plus up to five guests), and will see a performer perform a special, half-hour piece just for them. Conceived by Purni Morell and Christian Roe, performers in the piece include Marc Almond, Dickie Beau, Viviana Durante, Inua Ellams, Christopher Green, Jamie Hale, Shappi Khorsandi, CN Lester, Ursula Martinez, Patrick O’Kane, Theo (Godson) Oloyade, Maxine Peake, Tom Randle, Christian Roe, Selina Thompson and Michelle Tiwo.

Due to the extremely small capacity, if you want to see it you’ll have to enter a lottery which opens Wed Oct 14 and closes Fri Oct 30. If you win, you’ll have the chance to buy up to six £15 tickets for a specified performance.