London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Government Inspector

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Marylebone Theatre, Regent’s Park
The Government Inspector, Marylebone Theatre, 2024
Photo: Oliver King
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Energetic but vacuous take on Gogol’s immortal corruption satire

This slick but shallow adaptation of Gogol’s classic 1836 satire takes a comedy grounded in the very real corruption of Tsarist Russia and gives it a very English lobotomy.

It’s not that the performances in director Patrick Myles’s adaptation aren’t individually enjoyable. Kiell Smith-Bynoe is highly watchable as Percy Fopdoodle, a skint, posh, amoral petty bureaucrat who drifts into a small town on the way back to his family home after being fired, and is immediately fawned over by the town council, who have erroneous convinced themselves he is the titular high ranking official. Martha Howe-Dougles – Smith-Bynoe’s co-star from beloved TV comedy ‘Ghosts’ – is delightfully OTT as the local mayor‘s wife Anna Swashprattle, so provincial she pronounces the word ‘counts’ as ‘cunts’.

But it all adds up to very little: Myles’s production doesn’t feel like it’s satirising anything about the England in which it’s set (or ours for that matter). It’s just a clunkingly simple farce about a group of sitcom-style idiots who spend two hours flapping their way through the motions. Undemanding fun in its way, but Gogol’s ‘Government Inspector’ is a brilliant satire on corruption and this… is not.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Marylebone Theatre
35
Park Rd
London
NW1 6XT
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
tube: Marylebone
Price:
£22.25-£52.25. Runs 2hr

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.