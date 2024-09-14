John Steinbeck’s 1939 masterpiece about a desperate Oklahoma family forced to migrate to California to escape the ravages of the Dustbowl is one of the most famous books of the twentieth century. And Frank Galati’s award-winning 1990 adaptation is pretty much agreed upon as the definitive stage version. Throw in the great American actor Cherry Jones as the family matriarch Ma Joad and you have a very handsome summer blockbuster indeed for the NT, which will be directed by the reliable Carrie Cracknell. Further casting – including the central role of Tom Joad – is TBA.
The Grapes of Wrath
Time Out says
Cherry Jones stars in the stage version of John Steinbeck’s Depression-era magnum opus
Details
- Address:
- National Theatre
- South Bank
- London
- SE1 9PX
- Contact:
- View Website
- Transport:
- Rail/Tube: Waterloo
- Price:
- £20-£89
Dates and times
