There are many things to enjoy about immersive theatre company The Lost Estate’s dinner theatre Dickens adaptation The Great Christmas Feast.

There’s also quite a bit to fault – to a large extent logistical problems that may or may not be ironed out later in the run. But one can only be so sympathetic: the show has been around since 2018, and this was the night the company decided it would have its first ever reviewers in.

At its core this is a one man plus musicans take on A Christmas Carol that pays homage to Dickens’s own famed solo performances: stiffed by the feeble Victorian copyright laws, he devoted much of his later years – and health – to spectacularly entertaining one-man readings of his work. The Taylor Swift of his day, maybe.

In The Great Christmas Feast we’re cast as a specially invited audience, who Dickens (Alex Phelps) has brought over to his gaff for dinner and his solo performance of A Christmas Carol. I could have done without some of the cringy anachronistic asides – a lot of swearing, a Wham! reference – but Phelps’s full pelt, unselfconscious performance is good fun, and is occasionally nudged into something really quite sublime by the accompanying violinists and percussionists. Stefan Rees’s music brings an elegant, sonorous majesty to proceedings that easily compensates for the lack of the usual phantasmagorical special effects. Sat at restaurant-style tables that circle the small raised central performance space, everyone had a good view and there’s a genuine sense of intimacy between audience and performer.

The problems come with the food: the momentum of Simon Pittman’s production is killed by the breaks to eat. It would be fine if they were short, but they aren’t. The second act ends with Dickens theatrically declaring it’s time for our main course of duck, as a host of waiters stream past him carrying some people’s food. But half an hour later my area of the room was still waiting. It’s a long night, with little to no theatre happening between the hours of nine and ten, and the performance generally feeling like it’s playing second fiddle to the ponderous catering.

The modern British-styled cuisine is pleasant, but for the hefty top prices it’s not sensational (or particularly Victorian). And all it ends quite anticlimactically, with dessert served after the play has concluded – there’s little drama to the food sections.

Some real love and care has gone into the performance and the music, but regardless of how hungry anyone is, the glacial food really stiffs it as a work of engaging storytelling.