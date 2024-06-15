Time Out says

As a playwright, Jez Butterworth has become an almost legendary figure – with his transcendent 2009 play ‘Jerusalem’ he kind of left the mortal world behind, and is now a vaguely mysterious figure who emerges from seclusion every few years to drop a new play on the world. His run of ‘Jerusalem’, ‘The River’ and ‘The Ferryman’ is about as good as it gets, a trio of very different plays united by their exploration of where wild landscape meets human mysticism.

We don’t know a huge amount about his latest, ‘The Hills of California’, but it’s definitely not set in California. Rather the place is Blackpool and the time is the sweltering summer of ’76, as the Webb sisters return to the family guesthouse to see their dying mother one last time.

As with 2017’s enormo-smash ‘The Ferryman’, it’ll be directed by the great Sam Mendes and will be produced by Sonia Friedman, alongside Mendes’s own Neal Street Productions. We’re pretty sure it’ll be the first play of his career not to premiere at the Royal Court, though one suspects this probably reflects tight schedules and the imminent change of artistic directorship at the Court.

Whatever the case, a new Jez Butterworth play is very much An Event – time to get excited.

Tickets go on sale October 20, but as is the way these days you can buy ’em from October 18 if you sign up for the pre-sale at the show’s website.