London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Hills of California

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Harold Pinter Theatre, Leicester Square
The Hills of California, Jez Butterworth, 2024
Photo: SFP
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Sam Mendes directs the latest from ‘Jerusalem’ playwright Jez Butterworth

As a playwright, Jez Butterworth has become an almost legendary figure – with his transcendent 2009 play ‘Jerusalem’ he kind of left the mortal world behind, and is now a vaguely mysterious figure who emerges from seclusion every few years to drop a new play on the world. His run of ‘Jerusalem’, ‘The River’ and ‘The Ferryman’ is about as good as it gets, a trio of very different plays united by their exploration of where wild landscape meets human mysticism.

We don’t know a huge amount about his latest, ‘The Hills of California’, but it’s definitely not set in California. Rather the place is Blackpool and the time is the sweltering summer of ’76, as the Webb sisters return to the family guesthouse to see their dying mother one last time.

As with 2017’s enormo-smash ‘The Ferryman’, it’ll be directed by the great Sam Mendes and will be produced by Sonia Friedman, alongside Mendes’s own Neal Street Productions. We’re pretty sure it’ll be the first play of his career not to premiere at the Royal Court, though one suspects this probably reflects tight schedules and the imminent change of artistic directorship at the Court.

Whatever the case, a new Jez Butterworth play is very much An Event – time to get excited.

Tickets go on sale October 20, but as is the way these days you can buy ’em from October 18 if you sign up for the pre-sale at the show’s website.

Details

Address:
Harold Pinter Theatre
6
Panton Street
London
SW1Y 4DN
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Tube: Piccadilly Circus/Leicester Square
Price:
£tbc

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.