The Human Voice

Time Out Says

One assumes that busy schedules are the root reason for the blink-and-you’ll miss it nature of this UK run for legendary Belgian director Ivo van Hove’s revival of Jean Cocteau’s classic 1930 monologue. While it’s undoubtedly a relatively experimental affair, with a single actress spending the entire play on the phone to her unheard lover, the fact that here the single actress is the great Ruth Wilson should get plenty of bums on seats for the brief run.