The Human Voice

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Harold Pinter Theatre, Leicester Square
The Human Voice, Ruth Wilson, 2022
Photo by Matt Crockett
Time Out Says

Ruth Wilson takes to the phone in Ivo van Hove’s revival of Cocteau’s ‘monoplay’

One assumes that busy schedules are the root reason for the blink-and-you’ll miss it nature of this UK run for legendary Belgian director Ivo van Hove’s revival of Jean Cocteau’s classic 1930 monologue. While it’s undoubtedly a relatively experimental affair, with a single actress spending the entire play on the phone to her unheard lover, the fact that here the single actress is the great Ruth Wilson should get plenty of bums on seats for the brief run.

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski

Details

Address:
Harold Pinter Theatre
6
Panton Street
London
SW1Y 4DN
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/harold-pinter-theatre
0844-8717622
Transport:
Tube: Piccadilly Circus/Leicester Square
Price:
£20-£95. Runs 1hr 15min
Opening hours:
Check website for show times

Dates And Times

