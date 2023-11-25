Time Out says

Before ‘were you silent… or were you silenced?’ and before ‘I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking’, there was: ‘there were three of us in this marriage’.

Princess Diana and the BBC’s Martin Bashir, 27 million viewers, a seizmic TV interview whose foundations were discredited in 2021 when it emerged that Bashir forged bank statements to secure it, leading to a vow from the BBC never to air it again.

And because we haven’t had enough Diana content on stage, Jonathan Maitland, journalist turned journalist-who-writes-plays, kicks up the silt once again with this staged essay, which retells the background to the interview.