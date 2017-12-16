The Jungle review

Stephen Daldry directs a remarkable retelling of the rise and fall of Calais refugee camp The Jungle

Welcome to The Jungle. Take a seat at makeshift tables, surrounded by tarpaulin and chipboard walls. This is the Afghan Flag restaurant, one of many establishments that grew up in the titular Calais refugee camp, recreated here to evoke the sense of what a powerful community also grew up there. Yes, the illegal camp – set up in early 2015 and bulldozed in late 2016 – was cold, dirty, and scary; but it was a hopeful place as well. A place where people overcame differences of nationality and religion, worked together, kept each other’s dreams alive.

British playwrights Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson know whereof they write: they set up a temporary theatre named Good Chance in The Jungle in 2015. But it’s no wonder this story has been staged in a co-production between their company (also called Good Chance), the Young Vic and the National Theatre: it feels of national significance. Directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, 'The Jungle' is a powerful, humane, generous work, as lively and colourful as it is angry and wounded.

It could so easily end up preachy, or a slog; over-earnest, or cloying. It gets dangerously close to all those at times. But although 'The Jungle' covers huge ground – giving an overview of the construction and destruction of the camp, as well as allowing individual journeys to pierce through – the direction is nimble and self-aware enough to swerve the many obvious pitfalls. There are impressive performances throughout, although some stand out: Alex Lawther imbues Eton posh-boy turned housing planner Sam with feeling and nuance, while John Pfumojena is quite astonishing as a 17-year-old refugee from Darfur who starkly recounts his journey. You could get lost in the horrors behind those eyes.

But much of 'The Jungle' is also exuberant, full of music and movement; human resilience can be a glittering thing. The play is also funny, inviting self-mocking laughter at the excruciating do-gooder Brits who have invited themselves in. But we come to love them too; their attempts to help may be imperfect, but bloody hell, at least they tried. Plus they remind us to rage at our own government’s incompetent response.

There is – slightly, rightly – some discomfort at being a comfortable London audience, sitting on uncomfortable benches, to experience a simulacrum of genuine hardship. But 'The Jungle' also makes a very strong case for the empathetic power of theatre: you come out understanding more, but also feeling more. This is a story we need to hear again, and Murphy and Robertson pull off a remarkably vibrant, vital re-telling.