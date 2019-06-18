‘The Light in the Piazza’ review
This lavish Broadway musical romance feels clumsy and lumbering upon its UK debut
Glance at the posters for ‘The Light in the Piazza’ and it looks like a fairly standard romantic musical; all ’50s frocks and sun-drenched skies. But it’s substantially stranger and more ponderous than that. It follows 26-year-old American tourist Clara, who’s naïve and trusting – a head injury as a child has given her a level of developmental delay. She’s taken round Florence by her anxious mother Margaret, who tries her best to shield her from suitors – until something in the sunlight changes her mind.
It’s based on a popular American 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer. This 2008 musical updates it a bit but arguably not enough, especially in its approach to Clara’s disability. Dove Cameron’s performance as Clara has a hint of Disney princess to it, all cooing mannerisms and ditsy sweetness. Craig Lucas’s book doesn’t make much room for the more uncomfortable realities of her situation, in which her mother keeps her in the dark about her condition and shepherds her around like a child. Nor does it really dig into any of the questions raised by Clara’s romance with young local Fabrizio, who also doesn't know her ‘secret’. It’s kind of loosely implied that things are different in Italy; the warmth of Fabrizio’s expansive family will make everything right, will find a role for Clara that her US homeland can’t.
This distinctly American faith in Italy’s magical powers shines out more satisfyingly in Adam Guettel’s score; it’s light on tunes, but Opera North’s orchestra brings out its intense romanticism, its hints of Sondheim and challenging harmonies. Renée Fleming gets some of the most interesting passages, as Margaret wrestles with her guilt and doubts about Clara’s accelerating flight towards independence.
Still, these lyrical passages aren’t matched by this production’s clumsy staging: the substantial plaster bum of a Roman statue looms over a dated-feeling curve of Florentine scenery, which feels strangely cramped in Southbank Centre’s vast auditorium. The reviews from its debut suggest that this musical worked a kind of tentative charm on Broadway, but its sunny magic feels faint here.
|Venue name:
|Royal Festival Hall
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Belvedere Rd
South Bank
London
SE1 8XX
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo
|Price:
|£15-£150. Runs 2hr 20min
|Event website:
|http://www.thelightinthepiazzamusical.com
Featured
I do want to firstly highlight the positive aspects of LITP. The immense 35 piece orchestra is absolutely incredible, even more entertaining that they're fully visible upstage across two platforms. The music was delivered incredibly well and hats off to the MD. Secondly, Rob Houchen stole this show. His voice was impeccable, having the musical delicacy but also the powerful operatic, and his Italian accent was absolutely flawless (every phonetic was correct, which is a very difficult thing to do). I could not fault his performance. Also hats off to the ensemble which I felt were also fully immersed into the piece.
Reasons why I did not like the show. Firstly, the Southbank Centre could not be a more incorrect place to stage this piece. The main stage almost swallows the set (which looks like an Italian version of Mamma Mia) at times. I know it is only semi-staged, but it felt like the actors were walking for ages to stage right. Next, we have the story. I would argue with anyone who praises the book of this piece, because it is incredibly one dimensional and lacks any sort of intellectuality. I would say that 40-50% of the book is in Italian, so I'd recommend getting out Rosetta Stone's Level I Italian for Beginners if you aren't already up to scratch! There is really only one linear plot, which I felt in the beginning of Act 1 launched itself into a repetitive cycle for the following 3 scenes. Whilst the plot does entail everything romantic and loving, it wasn't enough. I found myself actually bored at times just at how basic the story line was. I also don't like saying this, but the direction wasn't the best either, or simply not my taste. Though with a semi-staged musical, I can imagine how tricky it is to limit yourself from fully blocking a piece with such a limiting set and surroundings.
All in all, a strong cast that keep a weak piece from falling apart.
I may be wrong in saying this but I feel like this piece, which glorifies the beauty of historic Florence, Italy is much more suited to a stage in the US, where in my opinion, Americans are MORE likely to be lured by the beauty of the simple love story set in a European town which they have at one time or another always dreamed of visiting. For those of us who live in the UK and have either been the Florence or know someone who has visited, this excitement wears very thin.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...