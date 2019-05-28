Incomprehensible immersive dining show

At the beginning of ‘Lost Love Speakeasy’, I found myself standing outside a nondescript building in Bermondsey saying to the doorman: ‘I'm here to find Stella’s new coat’ as per my email instructions. It’s fair to say that my night started off like many immersive productions. But then it all got a bit strange – and not in a good way.

This production from The Lost Estate is billed as a ‘Jazz Age tale that sweeps audiences from the African-American fishing villages of South Carolina to the glittering lights of Broadway.’ In reality, this is a bit of a stretch: I watched the show for 90 minutes before there was even the hint of some kind of plot.

When I arrived it seemed promising: the set is pretty impressive, all dark green wooden tables with gold detailing and lots of feathers. Audience members are seated at tables throughout the show and all the action happens on a stage in the middle. The premise is this: we are in a New York jazz club, there’s a live band and a Deep South menu dreamt up by fave London chef Neil Rankin is served throughout the show. What could go wrong? A lot, it turned out.

It started off badly as the actor playing Stella, the main character, had a broken mic. Obviously, this was a technical hitch that couldn’t be helped but it made the confusing set-up even more confusing, as I couldn’t hear a word she was saying. Then a man appeared (his mic was working, thankfully) – a ‘ghost’ from her past (it was unclear if he was an actual ghost). Then they both disappeared and the band played while we ate some more food. Quite a lot later, they reappeared. By this stage, the story has moved to the Deep South, where they are arguing about leaving to go to New York – she wants to go, he wants to stay. He buys a fishing licence instead of a marriage licence. It was the most action we got all evening but it was very fleeting. They appeared again one more time, in between sets from the band – who, to their credit, were very good.

It got to the end of the show and I had no idea what I’d just watched. Is it a play? A jazz performance with a vague subplot? The music was good and the food was okay. But the format just doesn’t work. At one point, which is supposed to be a pivotal, emotional moment, all you could hear was the scraping of people’s plates. Later, someone accidentally dropped food all over one guest.

Forget a New York jazz club, I felt like I was in an episode of ‘Fawlty Towers’. If you’re really into 1920s-themed events and want to dress up, listen to some live music, eat some food and follow a vague narrative, you might enjoy this. But you might be better off just going to an actual jazz club. Oh, and if you’re wondering, I never did find Stella’s new coat.