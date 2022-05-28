Scottish playwright Pamela Carter’s new play ‘The Misfortune of the English’ offers an inspired-by-a-true-story account of a school trip of 27 boys from Nazi Germany who got lost in the New Forest in April 1936, during a blizzard. Oscar Toeman directs this ‘story of (mis)adventure and blind optimism, nationhood, and courage in the face of disaster’.
Drama inspired by the true-life story of a German school group who got lost in the New Forest
