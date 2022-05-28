London
The Misfortune of the English

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond
Time Out says

Drama inspired by the true-life story of a German school group who got lost in the New Forest

Scottish playwright Pamela Carter’s new play ‘The Misfortune of the English’ offers an inspired-by-a-true-story account of a school trip of 27 boys from Nazi Germany who got lost in the New Forest in April 1936, during a blizzard. Oscar Toeman directs this ‘story of (mis)adventure and blind optimism, nationhood, and courage in the face of disaster’.

Details

Address:
Orange Tree Theatre
1
Clarence Street
Richmond
TW9 2SA
Contact:
www.orangetreetheatre.co.uk
020 8940 3633
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Richmond
Price:
£15-£32
Opening hours:
Check website for show times

Dates and times

