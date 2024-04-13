Time Out says

Last time Sarah Snook performed on the London stage was back in 2016, in the Old Vic’s revival of Ibsen’s ‘The Master Builder’. A lot has happened in the intervening seven years: the Australian actor has very much gone from ‘rising star’ to ‘star’, thanks to her unforgettable turn as Shiv Roy in HBO’s smash satire ‘Succession’.

Now she’s returning to the West End, and frankly nothing says ‘I'm a big deal now’ like being able to stage a one-woman show in a 900-seat theatre in which you play all the roles. Following on from Eddie Izzard’s ‘Great Expectations’ and staged just a fraction after Andrew Scott’s ‘Uncle Vanya’, ‘The Portrait of Dorian Gray’ will see Snook play 26 different characters in Kip Williams’s adaptation of the dark Oscar Wilde parable.

Originally staged in Sydney in 2020, it is, by all accounts, a technically dazzling affair that makes heavy use of video and on stage cameras to tell the story, ie it’s not just Snook standing on place putting on a load of silly voices.

In any case, we’ll get a chance to see next year – tickets are on sale already via the show’s official website.