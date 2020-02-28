Aaron Taylor-Johnson makes his West End debut in Martin McDonagh’s legendary dystopian drama

Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Pillowman’ is probably the greatest play of modern times to not transfer to the West End. Its original National Theatre – starring a pre-‘Doctor Who’ David Tennant – won massive acclaim at the National Theatre in 2003, and was restaged for Broadway with Billy Crudup and Jeff Goldblum, but for whatever reason the West End didn’t happen, and something or other went awry with a revival McDonagh promised during the press for his last big stage hit, 2015’s ‘Hangmen’.

But now it’s happening: McDonagh’s latterday director of choice Matthew Dunster will direct Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton will star in the first-ever UK revival of McDonagh’s sinister masterpiece set in a totalitarian state in which a writer, Katurian, is questioned over a spate of killings with an uncanny similarity to his gristly short stories.

In a fairly novel scheme for the West End, there will be 20 tickets per performance available in person at the box office at 10am and 6pm on a pay-what-you-can basis.