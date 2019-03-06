‘The Ridiculous Darkness’ review

Biting and loopy postcolonial deconstruction of ‘Heart of Darkness’ and ‘Apocalypse Now’

It’s almost impossible to know where to begin with Wolfram Lotz’s ’The Ridiculous Darkness’, a sort of very very out-there postcolonial – possibly post-postcolonial – deconstruction of Joseph Conrad’s ‘Heart of Darkness’ and its famous film adaptation ‘Apocalpyse Now’.



Maybe, before I tie myself up into sociological knots, I should point out that it is an absolute bloody hoot. After a slightly more serious opening monologue that offers a sympathetic portrait of a young Somali pirate, it settles down as an irreverent satirical rewrite of Conrad and Coppola, in which a pair of dysfunctional German army officers – prissy, snobbish Sergeant Pellner and his taciturn sidekick Officer Dorsch – head upriver into the, er, rainforests of the Hindu Kush to eliminate Lieutenant Colonel Deutinger, a Kurtz-alike rogue officer due to be terminated with extreme prejudice.