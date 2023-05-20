Time Out says

The great Ruth Wilson will star in this unbelievably audacious 24-hour show, which was due to run at the Young Vic as part of LIFT’s cancelled 2020 programme, and finally arrive in 2023 as a LIFT co-production.

In a nutshell, ‘The Second Woman’ will see Wilson perform the same scene 100 times, with a different man performing opposite her in each run through. The scene they perform is adapted from John Cervantez’s 1977 film ‘Opening Night’, and features a seemingly estranged man and woman eat some food, have a dance, and then he leaves. The magic of Nat Randall and Anna Breckon’s show – which has been performed across the world – lies in the skilful use of live video to bring to life the different dynamics and fluctuating power relationships between Wilson and her hundred men.

Full details have not been announced, but the single performance of the show will run from 4pm Friday to 4pm Saturday.

Last time there were due to be three tiers of ticketing: a 24-hour ticket, entry from either 2am, 2am, 4am, 6am, 8am or 10am, or £15 on the door tickets. Once you were in, you could stay for the rest of the show, though if you were to leave for any reason other than a toilet break you’ll need to queue to get back in. It was not possible to take food in.

Payment details and an on sale date are still TBC.