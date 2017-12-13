The Twilight Zone review

Anne Washburn's stage version of the iconic 1959 sci-fi show is a glorious exercise in sci-fi kitsch with a few smart lessons about the present

Pitched somewhere between a smart update of seminal Cold War sci-fi show ‘The Twilight Zone’ and a loving pisstake of it a la ‘Futurama’s ‘The Scary Door’, the Almeida’s Christmas show is frequently as silly as any pantomime. But it’s also piercingly smart (when it wants to be).

In a sense US playwright Anne Washburn’s most daring move is to not monkey with the original stories too much. ‘The Twilight Zone’ ran from 1959 to 1964 and the eight episodes reworked for this show feel dated in innumerable ways. But Washington and director Richard Jones have fun with this. Cast members in black flying goggles and jump suits daubed in the same starry pattern as Paul Steinberg’s set carry cardboard props around in an wilfully lo-if imitation of the original starting credits. And there are very funny running gags about the amount of smoking on the show and, best of all, creator-presenter Rod Serling’s iconically overwrought opening and closing monologues (which are here constantly interrupted before the actor delivering them can say the last line).

Washburn’s po-faced embrace of apple pie ’50s Americana is very funny, abetted by the deliberately stilted delivery of the terrifically game ensemble cast. As it kicks off with a story about earnest investigation into an alien stowaway on a Greyhound bus, I had to pinch myself to remember that ‘Alien’ was made less than two decades later.

It is daft, it is kitschy, it is a fond tribute and – being a 2017 theatre show recreating an old black and white TV show – it is often very weird (there is a song and dance sequence toward the end of the first half that will probably encourage a portion of your brain to commit harakiri in bafflement).

And yet: there are moments where Washburn lowers the protective forcefield of camp and socks us with the parallels between Cold War America and Trump’s America, or simply the undying brilliance of the original show. The real knockout scene is a reworking of 1961’s ‘The Bunker’, in which a white couple, a black couple and a Jewish immigrant launch into a ferociously nasty argument over who has the most right to take refuge in their friend’s nuclear fallout shelter (which they’re trying to smash their way into). It is basically the current battle or the soul of America distilled into a bleakly comic 15-minute playlet.

Washburn’s last show at the Almeida was the wildly divisive ‘Mr Burns’. ‘The Twilight Zone’ is less aggressive avant-garde, but there are a couple of similarities, methinks. It won’t be for all, because I’d guess that if you have zero interest in even the idea of the TV show, I can’t imagine you’ll get much out of this.

Moreover, both shows are love-letters to the enduring power of pop culture. In ‘Mr Burns’, a half-remembered episode of ‘The Simpsons’ becomes the creation myth of a post-apocalyptic future society. Here, Washburn wryly posits the seminal sci-fi series as a cycle of legends on which contemporary America is founded. Welcome to ‘The Twilight Zone’? Perhaps we were there already.