Theatre, Puppetry Natural History Museum , Brompton Until Sunday December 30 2018
The Wider Earth, Natural History Museum 2018
© Mark Douet Bradley Foster
Gorgeous puppet animals and a lot of exposition tell the story of Charles Darwin’s epic voyage on the HMS Beagle

We’re all so familiar with that photo of Charles Darwin – you know the one, it’s two-thirds beard – that we forget that the august father of the theory of evolution was ever a young, bright-eyed, idealistic man. In fact, when Darwin boarded the HMS Beagle for the five-year-voyage to South America, the Galápagos islands, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa that laid the foundations for his theory, he was only 22 years old. 

Performed in a pop-up theatre in the actual Natural History Museum, ‘The Wider Earth’ follows the Beagle on its epic half-decade journey across the world. Young Darwin, played with declarative boyish earnestness by Bradley Foster, is a well-intentioned renegade with a lot of heart and rather less tact. The Beagle’s captain, a robust man of God named Robert FitzRoy (Jack Parry-Jones), has brought him aboard as the ship’s naturalist.

Darwin gets his credentials straight for the audience early on. He quarrels with his captain about slavery, thinking it the most horrible thing he was ever seen. He reacts with innocent wonder to nature’s riches around him. He’s loveable, if a bit predictably nice. 

These gold standards of character have to be set up in order for the play to tackle the thorny problems of empire, colonialism, and the sheer bloody terror of discovering that Christian scripture might have the whole creation thing wrong. David Morton’s script is replete with leitmotifs and call-backs, and in those there is a glimpse of deep feeling, but it's about 80 percentexposition .

What lights the stage up is not the dialogue, which is occasionally inaudible under the soundtrack, but the gorgeous puppets by the Dead Puppet Society, and the outstanding stage design. Galápagos finches flit; stately giant tortoises march; schools of fishes twinkle between predatory sharks; a nervous armadillo curls up in a ball. The rotating wooden structure that dominates the stage transforms into mountain, cabin, rigging, house or rainforest, and its spin adds a vital sense of motion to the story. Scenery is projected onto a screen hanging above, seemingly sketched by hand, and the effect of the whole is pretty stupendous. In such carefully planned stagecraft, the awe and wonder of the young Darwin feels, just for a scene at a time, totally, humanly present.

From the beginning, I was immersed in a soundscape of bible extracts; awed by a dramatic, animated backdrop; and stunned by the incredible feats of lighting and set design.

The puppets were brought into existence by their wonderful operators, so much so that I gasped when an iguana puppet suddenly nipped at Darwin's fingers, and a woman behind me whispered to her companion in delight when she recognised a platypus. The skeletal design of the puppets perfectly gave the audience a glimpse of Darwin's sketches.Each actor was superb, performing truly as part of the ensemble. Darwin was, of course, wonderful -- youthful curiosity which disrupts the image of Darwin as an old, bearded man with which everyone is familiar, and brilliants reinterprets the history we think we know, and sets the Beagle's voyage in context with social issues (slavery and colonisation), and scientific breakthroughs (photography and cartography).At times, I would glance around me, and find it bizzare to be jolted out of this magical world, and remembering I was inside the old, stony walls of the NHM, and this was a true story.Absolutely fantastic. Go while it's on (but don't sit in Row A like we did: the marvellous but obtrusive set produced a slightly restricted view and caused some neck pain) to support the NHM and Dead Puppets Society to make more amazing work like this!
This one is a head scratcher for me. The audience were entirely adults (and retirees) and yet the play is very clearly aimed at older children and young teens. It never touches on any real science and doesn't explain how or why Darwin came to his conclusions which I found extremely disappointing. 


The script is poor and at times vague and the revolving set is clever but over used. The acting is mediocre (but a hard job given the script) and while the design of the puppets is fantastic, the puppeteers are not. They never look at ease and, as such, it plays out very awkwardly. Given the nature (pun?) of the show, I also expected a lot more puppet time but they seem to have been added as an afterthought.


The art work on the screen at the back of the stage is beautiful and, along with the lighting, is the highlight of the play. The theatre is well equipped and it's nice to see the Natural History museum putting time and energy into a performance space. Sadly, I think a trick has been missed with Wider Earth; it could have been so much more to so many different demographics. It's a 2/5 from me but I appreciate I'm probably not the right demographic so I'll give it 3/5. If you're not young and fired up about naturalism, read his book instead. 

If I could rate The Wider Earth 3.5, I would. I was drawn to the back screen which changes with each location, beautifully created and cleverly crafted. The minimal set is multi-functional -rocks, home, ship. The special effects work well. The puppets bring some welcome addition to the story of Charles Darwin's early adult life as he begins his career as a naturalist, but I've seen better. But sadly, the two hours didn't fly and I wasn't spellbound.


I was excited to see this play as I'd never watched anything in the natural history museum before and the promise of an adventurous tale told through the medium of puppets was very enticing. Unfortunately, I was disappointed. 


The revolving set, music and the screen backdrop were cleverly done. The puppets were also beautifully made and handled masterfully by the actors (I would have liked to see more). However, the dialogue and storytelling offered no excitement or originality. It was somehow both simultaneously difficult to follow whilst also lacking depth. In the second half I found myself looking forward to the end. 


Not without merit, but definitely a missed opportunity to create something beautiful, original, and fresh!

I wasn’t quite sure what to expect from a play at the Natural History museum, I didn’t realise they had a purpose built theatre on the side for this production!

The wider Earth was brillant, celeverlu done and goes through Darwin early travels around the world discovering different species and writing it in a journal.

The puppetry and actors were fantastic.

The play caters for all age ranges and I can’t wait to go back and take my nephew.

Top tip

Entrance is via queens Mary gate entrance

My favourite building in London, my heart sings when I see it, especially at night when it is so magically lit, and the perfect setting for the story of Darwin's early work and travels. Not quite a play in the sense of the script is not clever or interesting and the acting is enjoyable but has no intrigue or depth, but it is a great story and an adventure and I enjoyed being taken for the journey and letting my own thoughts and philosophies run free inspired by the digital projections, set design and music. The unique and imaginative element is the puppets brought to life by the cast. A great evening but not a must see.

I grabbed a couple of tickets for this and dragged my boyfriend along, and gosh, we were pleasantly surprised. We're all aware of the basic story/history that this play is based on but to see it brought to life in modern-day, and so creatively, was quite surprising!


This play is on a makeshift stage that's been erected in the Natural History Museum, so already it's pretty awesome as it's being shown in one of the most beautiful and historically rich buildings in London. If it hadn't been a midweek showing I would have definitely had a wonder of the museum itself before heading into the production. 


In terms of the play itself, the set design was incredible, (spoiler alert) the puppetry was also fantastic. The things not making this 5* were:

- A distinct lack of character depth. I don't want to be really harsh as I realise this is a factual and more documentary style of production but each character had only one defining emotion or trait. It would have been good to get a little more theatrical for the theatre. 

- We were sat in the third row and owing to the set design had a restricted view. I would actually suggest getting tickets further back for this play. 

- Puppetry felt a little 'been done'. Seems every play I've been to in the last year as incorporated it in some form. 


However, overall it was a good little midweek treat!

I went to see this play yesterday evening with my husband and we both find it surprisingly amazing! It's the story of the famous adventure of Darwin discovering the evolution of species. It is a fascinating and inspiring story for both kids and adults. 

There are just 6 actors in total but it feels like there are double the number. They are good at different roles and also moving the puppetries. 

The stage and the puppetry are the extra gem, very creative and you find yourself with the mouth open watching them. 