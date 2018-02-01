The Writer

Theatre, Drama Almeida Theatre , Barnsbury Saturday April 14 2018 - Saturday May 26 2018
Ella Hickson returns to the Almeida with a play about a furiously ambitious writer

Ella Hickson returns to the Almeida following her brilliant 2016 epic ‘Oil’ with ‘The Writer’, a new play that kicks off an (almost) all-female season of work at Rupert Goold's theatre. We know very little about ‘The Writer’, other than that it's directed by Blanche McIntyre and concerns a woman looking for a new story, desperate to reshape the world.

