Ella Hickson returns to the Almeida with a play about a furiously ambitious writer
Ella Hickson returns to the Almeida following her brilliant 2016 epic ‘Oil’ with ‘The Writer’, a new play that kicks off an (almost) all-female season of work at Rupert Goold's theatre. We know very little about ‘The Writer’, other than that it's directed by Blanche McIntyre and concerns a woman looking for a new story, desperate to reshape the world.
|Venue name:
|Almeida Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Almeida St
Islington
London
N1 1TA
|Transport:
|Rail/Tube: Highbury & Islington; Rail: Essex Road; Tube: Angel
|Price:
|£10-£39.50
