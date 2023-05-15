Time Out says

This glitzy comedy gala at the Savoy Theatre returns for its fifth year. Its mission is to support young writers - the cash you pay for your ticket will help fund the Ambassador Group Playwrights Prize, in association with Platform Presents, Finite Films & TV and Time Out.

And if we say so ourselves, it's a tonne of fun.

This year, a group of seven writers has been challenged to create a theatrical version of the Surrealist game Consequences – you know that one where someone draws a head, another person a monster body, and you're not allowed to see what mad shape the previous person doodled until the end. In this case, they’ve all been given the outline of a play and a scene to write for it, but they’re not allowed to read the scene before or after theirs.

‘Motherland’ director Oliver Chris has the tiller, directing a collaboration between writers including Olivia Nixon and David Mumeni. The impressive roster of actors who'll be making sense of it all on the night include Denise Gough, Freddie Fox, Sacha Darwan, Bessie Carter and Tracy-Ann Oberman.