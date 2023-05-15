London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Theatrical Consequences

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Savoy Theatre, Strand
Theatrical Consequences
Ambassadors Group
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Star studded West End fundraiser for the Platform Presents young playwrights prize.

This glitzy comedy gala at the Savoy Theatre returns for its fifth year. Its mission is to support young writers - the cash you pay for your ticket will help fund the Ambassador Group Playwrights Prize, in association with Platform Presents, Finite Films & TV and Time Out.

And if we say so ourselves, it's a tonne of fun.

This year, a group of seven writers has been challenged to create a theatrical version of the Surrealist game Consequences – you know that one where someone draws a head, another person a monster body, and you're not allowed to see what mad shape the previous person doodled until the end. In this case, they’ve all been given the outline of a play and a scene to write for it, but they’re not allowed to read the scene before or after theirs.

‘Motherland’ director Oliver Chris has the tiller, directing a collaboration between writers including Olivia Nixon and David Mumeni. The impressive roster of actors who'll be making sense of it all on the night include Denise Gough, Freddie Fox, Sacha Darwan, Bessie Carter and Tracy-Ann Oberman. 

Details

Event website:
www.atgtickets.com/shows/theatrical-consequences/savoy-theatre/
Address:
Savoy Theatre
Savoy Court, Strand
London
WC2R 0ET
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross
Price:
£20-£75

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.