Time Out Says

Rafe Spall stars as Atticus Finch in the London transfer for Aaron Sorkin’s long-delayed Harper Lee adaptation

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s civil rights classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ took Broadway by storm – and caused a fair amount of controversy after now-disgraced producer Scott Rudin aggressively tried to shut down productions of other adaptations of Lee’s 1960 masterpiece.

Bartlett Sher’s production was due on the West End in 2020, but finally arrives two years later under the auspices of Sonia Friedman Productions.

Replacing the originally pencilled in Rhys Ifans, Rafe Spall will star as principled white Southern attorney Atticus Finch, who defends black man Tom Robinson in a rape trial in deeply prejudiced Alabama. He’ll be joined by Pamela Nomvete, Jim Norton, Jude Owusu, David Moorst, Gwyneth Keyworth and Harry Redding.