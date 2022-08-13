London
To Kill a Mockingbird

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Gielgud Theatre, Soho
To Kill a Mockingbird, London 2022 cast
Photo by The Other Richard
Time Out Says

Rafe Spall stars as Atticus Finch in the London transfer for Aaron Sorkin’s long-delayed Harper Lee adaptation

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s civil rights classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ took Broadway by storm – and caused a fair amount of controversy after now-disgraced producer Scott Rudin aggressively tried to shut down productions of other adaptations of Lee’s 1960 masterpiece.

Bartlett Sher’s production was due on the West End in 2020, but finally arrives two years later under the auspices of Sonia Friedman Productions. 

Replacing the originally pencilled in Rhys Ifans, Rafe Spall will star as principled white Southern attorney Atticus Finch, who defends black man Tom Robinson in a rape trial in deeply prejudiced Alabama. He’ll be joined by Pamela Nomvete, Jim Norton, Jude Owusu, David Moorst, Gwyneth Keyworth and Harry Redding.

Details

Address:
Gielgud Theatre
35-37
Shaftesbury Avenue
London
W1D 6AR
Contact:
ticketing.timeout.com/venue/gielgud-theatre
0844-4825130
Transport:
Rail/Tube: Charing Cross; Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price:
£40-£153

Dates And Times

